Caron Lindsay

Labour’s Barry Gardiner to Tories on Brexit “We are in there trying to bail you guys out”

By | Fri 3rd May 2019 - 9:45 am

Coming to  a Lib Dem risograph near you very soon, I would imagine.

Seriously, Labour’s shadow international trade minister told Tory James Cleverly ON LIVE TV that “We are in there trying to bail you guys out” on Brexit.

You could not make it up. No wonder reports from the talks earlier this week made them sound like a love in.

The two old parties cannot be allowed to stitch Brexit up between themselves.

Tell everyone you know that Barry Gardiner said this. It can’t be one of these 2am things that everyone forgets.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

