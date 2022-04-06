Moray matters – our first gain in 2022!

I live in Elgin, Moray. Moray matters because our first gain of the 2022 elections was here. From my work I can just about see the Moray Council building just down the road. When I heard around my lunch break that we had a LibDem councillor elected unopposed, I could have ran down the street and celebrated like Martin Compston when Scotland qualified for the Euros.

Our first elected councillor in Moray since 2003. Yes, unopposed as only 3 people stood in a 3 member ward. However, for a region which currently has no local party branch, this is a brilliant result. A massive congratulations to our new councillor for Buckie, Christopher Price – our first Liberal Democrat Moray councillor in the multi-member ward era.

In 2007, there were 3 candidates for the Liberal Democrats in Moray. In 2012 our party only had 1 person standing. The number went back to 3 in 2017. In 2022, we have 6 candidates with each in a different ward – giving more people in Moray a bigger opportunity to vote LibDem than in any of these previous elections. It would be remiss to not mention that this is in massive part due to the hard work of our leader in Scotland, Alex Cole-Hamilton. It was him that got me signed up to stand in my home, something I’ve never done before.

Looking across the wards and candidate lists, it’s a real shame there is no locally established campaign – due to the lack of a local party. In these wards there are real opportunities in the future to increase the Liberal Democrat representation in Moray council. My own ward, Elgin North, is one of the two Elgin wards. I’ve only lived a short time in Elgin, but the community here has made me feel at home. I joined the local rugby club, Moray RFC, back in January and my partner and I have been made to feel so welcome and at home at every possible opportunity – they’re good people here. Caring and kind, pillars of their local community.

Elgin as a town is growing, with more jobs being created locally in a variety of industries. As a result, more new homes are being built in large estates in different areas of the town (both north and south). This creates a whole new demographic of voters in an area which has traditionally been a Tory/SNP split. Moray, infact, is the home constituency of Scottish Conservative leader and jellyfish enthusiast, Douglas Ross. Moray also features an SNP minister – Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work.

There may be a lack of time and resources at the moment to mount a serious challenge in wards across Moray, however, this is still an interesting test for our party in the area this election. We can use the results this time as a gauge of just how much work needs done to improve our number of councillors, whilst also taking advantage of having our party represented on the council to springboard us to forming a new local party. A month ago we had no candidates and no local party. If after May we have a councillor and a local group ready to go for the next campaign, well, that to me feels like a massive victory and what could be the start of something bigger.

One thing is for sure, I really wasn’t sure about standing as a candidate before. Now I’ve caught the election bug. Next time, I won’t be so unprepared!

* Neil Alexander is a Scottish Liberal Democrat Executive Member. He is a former GCU and University of Greenwich graduate, currently studying part-time for a PhD in Sports Science (Rugby) and Video Game Design - whilst working full time as a Game Designer in Elgin.