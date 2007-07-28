Opinion: The myth of classical liberalism

‘To give is Liberality,

In him that shuns two contraries;

The one is prodigality,

The other hateful avarice.’ Cervantes – Don Quixote, the 2nd part, 1614

I have been pondering a while over how to approach this subject. And, although I have only just got back from hospital, I feel that I am now ready to deal with this most troubling matter. I wish to discuss a phenomenon, one which used to relate only to America, that seems to have spread (or, perhaps I am wrong, and simply showing my young age) to our country.

My curiosity was sparked earlier when I asked a good friend why he was a Conservative. He replied that he believed that there needed to be order in our country (or ‘society’, as any non-Thatcherite would have put it). An interesting and fine response, especially since this colleague was not simply a Conservative foot soldier, or someone who would simply vote Conservative, but also happened to be an incredibly intelligent man; and one who not only truly believed in the ideas of Conservatism and Thatcherism but understood them also.

He also later told me one thing that got me started along this thread of thought, that he believed himself to be a ‘classical liberal’. His version of the word ‘liberal’ certainly did not correspond to mine.

I have heard many other non-progressive thinkers describe themselves with this word – for example Friedrich Hayek (an Austrian aristocrat who once described altruism and ideology as irrelevant), Milton Friedman, and, of course, Mrs Thatcher herself (two people who both supported Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship).

There seems to me to be something fundamentally wrong about the assertion that these people are indeed ‘classical liberals’, and not just because a lot of the people who assert that they are classical liberals are in fact incredibly authoritarian.

Neither can I simply put down the disparity between what these people describe as ‘truly liberal’ and what is now understood by the word ‘liberal’ by the ageing and changing of times, or what one historian noted as; ‘Today’s radical becoming tomorrow’s conservative.’

Nor can I put it down to these people simply being more right-wing in their liberal beliefs because, apart from a few ‘Anarcho-capitalists’ (Milton Friedman’s son for example), they often seem quite authoritarian when it comes to anything but economics.

Classical liberals largely seem to miss the point that a man’s liberality is not determined by how low they want taxes to be, nor one’s belief in the working’s of markets, but has far more to do with the workings of mankind. If liberals believe in a free market, it is not because they believe that it is the greatest way to prosperity, but rather that it is because mankind is capable of embracing and making its own economic decisions.

Anyone who has seen Ron Paul (a Libertarian Republican candidate for president) will know what I am talking about. He is a liberal, to be sure, but he is not so because of his beliefs in abolishing nearly every state department in the land for the private benefit of the people but because he honestly believes people are capable making those sorts of decisions themselves (although most of us would argue that democratically open and accountable state bodies are quite often better at fulfilling such roles without being in anyway illiberal as they correspond to the people’s political desires). Liberalism is not, and never has been, about economics on its own.

And there we have the crux of the matter. So-called ‘classical liberals’ have themselves failed to understand what liberalism truly means by believing that economics and ideology are inseparable, or at most one and the same. They see the glorious days of Ricardo, Malthus and Adam Smith as the days of true liberalism, when it meant what it said on the tin. Free trade was the conventional wisdom, and the evils of government intervention were negligible. To them this is liberalism, a free market, a small government and the public sorting public problems out themselves. Many within our party (and even more so within the conservative party) would agree. How wrong they all are.

Liberalism has never been about method, it is about fundamental beliefs in humanity that human beings are capable of making their own decisions in life, that they generally know what is good and bad for themselves and society – and are therefore capable of taking economic, political and social decisions themselves – combined with distrust for traditional and powerful elites (whether aristocratic, governmental or corporate).

‘Classical liberals’ place all their liberal faith in economic beliefs and none in the social or political ones, believing they can dilute humanity down to economic self serving machinations. Let me ask one question: if people are so capable of making their own economic decisions, then why are they so incapable of making political or social ones?

I know I would have disagreed with people like Ricardo and Malthus when it came to economics; although that may partly be due to the alien nature to them of the democracy and public services we have now. But under no circumstances would I question their being liberals. They fought against corporate and protectionist structures (the British Empire and East India Company), and believed strongly that through reform people should not have to be subject to the unaccountable powerful bodies that governed in those days of privilege equalling power. They, like me, had faith in humanity that all people (not just those with traditional power) could run their own lives, which is a fundamental assertion which is often missing from the rhetoric and actions of ‘classical liberals’.

In those days, however, the challenges were different. Poverty was not considered such a problem, and the methods for dealing with it had not yet been dreamed of. Instead, liberals of that time fought against the power of protectionist elites, cartels and the undeserving rewards those few gained from it, not because it would make certain people monetarily better off (which seems to be the sole aim of some classical liberals) but because it would lead to a free and just society. And, if liberalism is about anything, it is freedom and justice for all.

Classical liberalism should be erased from the political dictionary, or at least re-written as a word used by Tories to cover up their authoritarian nature. Liberalism is exactly what it says on the tin: liberty. And, although we may have different ways of achieving such a goal, the idea that liberals today are less liberal than their predecessors because they believe in using newer or different methods and ideas is, with all due respect, a complete and utter fallacy. Because, at its root, the heart and soul of liberalism remains – which so-called classical liberals often seem to be missing.

* John Dixon blogs at A Radical Writes.