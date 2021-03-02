Paul Walter

Undercover policing – the status quo is a danger to political rights

By | Tue 2nd March 2021 - 12:55 pm

The Liberal Democrats should be commended for their principled opposition to The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (criminal conduct) Bill, which is better known as the “spycops” bill. Yet, they have much work to do in securing the civil liberties of their fellow citizens. What has gone on with undercover policing for decades is a threat to hard won political liberty and social progress. Liberals have to learn lessons of undercover policing gone wrong from the Undercover Policing Inquiry.

With all due respect to Baron Paddick, who wrote the article The ‘spy powers’ bill is a step too far, he needs to realize the status quo of undercover operations is toxic, as far as the police go. He wrote:

if all this legislation did was to provide legal authority for the police and security services to authorize informants, when necessary to commit crime, it would maintain the status quo and the Liberal Democrats would have no argument for it.

Liberals need to consider how zealous efforts by undercover police officers could cause people to act criminally, in cases they ordinarily would not have. Considering the case of animal rights activist Geoff Sheppard, he claims then-undercover Metropolitan Police Officer, Matt Rayner (not his real name) asked him to show him how to make an incendiary device. Sheppard received a four year sentence for possession of a shotgun, ammunition, and material to make an incendiary device.

The common law principle of facing your accuser, remembered in the words by Walter Raleigh of “let my accuser come face to face and be deposed”, has been potentially undermined. One personal interpretation of mine is that, if Mr. Sheppard had known Rayner was an undercover policeman, he could have possibly pleaded entrapment. That he was allegedly coerced into criminal action, an abuse of process, is something so unfair and wrong that the court should not allow a prosecutor to proceed with what is, in all other respects, a regular proceeding.

To reform the system, Liberal Democrats need to ask probing questions. It is widely known that they opposed the 2003 Iraq War. In one case an undercover officer was among the Vietnam Solidarity Campaign. He said they wanted to try to persuade people to their point of view. Liberals need to find out if undercover operatives are being used by the governments of the day, to provide information that furthers the agenda of the party in power. In the case of the 2003 Iraq War -the Labour Party. Think of Lisa, (not real name), an environmental activist with a Nottingham environmental group. She said:

I was at a fair share of demonstrations that didn’t go according to plan because the police knew what we were about to do and were ready.

Did the police undermine anti-war activists against the 2003 war in Iraq?

For a liberal party, the idea of undercover police potentially stifling social change is no trivial matter. Some years ago the case of the Women’s Liberation Front was considered a worrying trend. Yesterday the state picked on women’s rights activists, and tomorrow it will be another cause liberals care about.

The status quo is not fine.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

