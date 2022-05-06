NewsHound

The voting is over. The results are coming in.

By | Fri 6th May 2022 - 12:27 am

We are starting well.

00:00. Before the results are in, news comes that the leader of Rutland Council has resigned from the Tories, along with two cabinet members, and will continue to lead as an independent. Earlier, three Conservatives left the party to form a new group,

00:15. Red Wall results are coming. Allen Curtis wins for the Lib Dems in Sunderland, Doxford.

00:20. Responding to Kit Malthouse on Radio 4, Sarah Olney called the claim that the Lib Dems and Labour had an electoral pact.

00:40. Back to Rutland where the Lib Dems have taken Uppingham from the Greens.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • David Evans
    I'm Griff Evans' son and am late to this - I was thinking about John today (local elections) and fondly remember him having to put up with my provincial solicit...
  • TonyH
    Cheers Keith - and hope you're doing well. Good luck today everybody!...
  • Fiona
    @Colin - I think we were the first to suggest a windfall tax before Labour did, but given that the Tories and SNP don't support a windfall tax on the oil and ga...
  • William Wallace
    Feeding volunteers well is a very important part of campaigning. I won't name the constituency where the arrival of a new candidate whose parents ran a restaur...
  • MEG THOMAS
    All those cakes!! Good job we aren't still in lock down.....don't want to court controversy...