The voting is over. The results are coming in.

We are starting well.

00:00. Before the results are in, news comes that the leader of Rutland Council has resigned from the Tories, along with two cabinet members, and will continue to lead as an independent. Earlier, three Conservatives left the party to form a new group,

00:15. Red Wall results are coming. Allen Curtis wins for the Lib Dems in Sunderland, Doxford.

ELECTION RESULT Sunderland City Council, Doxford Lib Dem: 1511

Lab: 851

Con: 565

Green: 115 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour Our first gain of the night – and what a SPECTACULAR one with an increase in vote of +43.7%! Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Allen Curtis! pic.twitter.com/ozTzhmjX9j — ALDC (@ALDC) May 5, 2022

00:20. Responding to Kit Malthouse on Radio 4, Sarah Olney called the claim that the Lib Dems and Labour had an electoral pact.

00:40. Back to Rutland where the Lib Dems have taken Uppingham from the Greens.

