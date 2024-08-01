1 August 2024 – today’s press releases

Rural crime report: Communities suffering after years of neglect

Davey on PM Statement: “Riots and disorder are never the answer”

Rennie responds to bin strikes news

Rural crime report: Communities suffering after years of neglect

Responding to NFU Mutual’s new Rural Crime Report, which shows that the cost of rural crime rose to £52.8m in 2023, Liberal Democrat Rural Affairs Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

Rural communities are suffering badly after years of neglect by the last Conservative Government. Far too many criminals are getting away with stealing millions of pounds worth of equipment from our farmers. This needs to change. Rural communities deserve much more focus within government, including a proper strategy to combat rural crime that costs our economy so much.

Davey on PM Statement: “Riots and disorder are never the answer”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s press conference on the unrest since the attack in Southport on Monday, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

Riots and disorder are never the answer. I join the Prime Minister in condemning the extremists who have exploited this terrible tragedy to spread violence and hate, and welcome the steps taken to put an end to those horrible scenes. I want to thank our brave police officers who have once again put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe. I am devastated by the horrifying attack that took three innocent young lives. My heart aches for the families of Elsie, Alice and Bebe who have suffered such an unbearable loss. It is remarkable how the community in Southport has come together to grieve and support each other in the wake of this awful tragedy. It is that response of love and compassion, not riots fuelled by hatred and misinformation, that shows the true nature of the British people.

Rennie responds to bin strikes news

Responding to the news that bin workers across 26 of Scotland’s local authorities, including Edinburgh and Glasgow, are set to launch industrial action for 8 days in August, Scottish Liberal Democrat communities spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said: