Mark Valladares

10 May 2019 – today’s press release

By | Fri 10th May 2019 - 10:15 pm

Change UK MEP backs Lib Dems as ‘strongest Remain party’

Julie Girling, who has served as a South West Member of the European Parliament for the last 10 years, is calling on Remain voters to back the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Ms Girling was elected twice to the European Parliament for the Conservatives, before leaving them over Brexit. Ms Girling is widely respected across parties and recently announced that she was not going to be a Change UK candidate for the European Elections.

Julie Girling said:

The Liberal Democrats scored a huge success in last week’s local elections, gaining more than 160 seats across the South West. I have respect for Molly Scott-Cato and wish her well, but the facts are that the Lib Dems have always been a strongly pro-European party and are clearly the strongest Remain party here.

Across the South West the Liberal Democrats have just elected more than six times the number of councillors in the local elections compared to the Greens and now have more than five times the number of seats. The Lib Dems are very clearly the lead Remain party in the South West.

Brexit would be a disaster for the South West, but it’s not too late to stop it. I have no party political axe to grind here, I’m simply responding to the large number of constituents who have asked me for advice when considering their vote. In my view, the best way to get a People’s Vote to stop Brexit is to vote Lib Dem‎. That will send a very clear message to Mrs May and Mr Corbyn. This is what I will be doing. I urge other Remain voters to vote Lib Dem to stop Brexit.

Welcoming the support, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

With long experience in the European Parliament, Julie knows our MEPs get things done. Like so many Remain supporters she is now backing the Liberal Democrats and we warmly welcome her support.

Following stunning local election results across England, the Liberal Democrats are clearly the strongest Remain force in British politics.

You only get one vote in these elections so we’re appealing to people not to waste it. If you want to stop Brexit then back the Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 10th May - 11:25pm
    Well, I think our Leader, channelled by and expanded by Joseph, has said it all: all that needs doing and that our great party can...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 10th May - 11:23pm
    Joe, Many thanks but "rewards for the risk-taking entrepreneurs who make it happen" well, as long as they don't actually accumulate any wealth as Vince,...
  • User AvatarEdwin Black 10th May - 9:38pm
    Mr. Breton - I am a great admirer of Sheffield Liberals. Indeed, the local Liberal Party was one of the few that actually stayed together...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th May - 9:14pm
    @ Innocent Bystander "Then start one yourself, with equal politeness. You will likely discover how difficult it actually is to create wealth from nothing compared...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 10th May - 8:42pm
    Steve, this HMRC link discusses the issue of offshore tax compliance https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/no-safe-havens-2019/no-safe-havens-2019-introduction This full Facts report discussess tax dodging https://fullfact.org/economy/tax-gap/
  • User AvatarMichael 1 10th May - 8:33pm
    These are very intriguing opinion polls for a number of reasons: 1. It is highly likely that the Lib Dems will soon hit 15% in...