11 May 2023 – yesterday’s press releases

TransPennine: Another broken Conservative promise

EU law bill: Conservative Party “devouring itself” while families struggle

Bank of England: If Hunt doesn’t meet inflation target then he must go

Responding to the news that TransPennine Express will be brought under Government control, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Transport in the Lords, Baroness Randerson said:

The Government have been forced to take over another rail company. Passengers are angry that services are being cancelled and the Conservative’s failure to stop industrial action is making things worse. Years ago the Conservatives promised to fix railway services, promising that the new “Great British Railways” would take control and stop disruption. But we still haven’t seen it. Liberal Democrats are calling for urgent reform of our railways so they can start delivering for passengers once again.

Responding to the latest divisions in the Conservative Party over plans to scrap EU laws, Liberal Democrat Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

Rather than get on with fixing the NHS crisis and helping families struggling with the cost of living, the Conservative Party is devouring itself yet again. Rishi Sunak’s position has become increasingly precarious following the Blue Wall wipeout which Conservatives received at the hands of the Liberal Democrats – and now his MPs are in open revolt. This shambles of a political party clearly isn’t fit to hold office.

Responding to the Bank of England’s rise in interest rates and new higher than expected inflation forecasts, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: