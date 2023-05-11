11 May 2023 – yesterday’s press releases

- TransPennine: Another broken Conservative promise
- EU law bill: Conservative Party “devouring itself” while families struggle
- Bank of England: If Hunt doesn’t meet inflation target then he must go
TransPennine: Another broken Conservative promise
Responding to the news that TransPennine Express will be brought under Government control, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Transport in the Lords, Baroness Randerson said:
The Government have been forced to take over another rail company. Passengers are angry that services are being cancelled and the Conservative’s failure to stop industrial action is making things worse.
Years ago the Conservatives promised to fix railway services, promising that the new “Great British Railways” would take control and stop disruption. But we still haven’t seen it.
Liberal Democrats are calling for urgent reform of our railways so they can start delivering for passengers once again.
EU law bill: Conservative Party “devouring itself” while families struggle
Responding to the latest divisions in the Conservative Party over plans to scrap EU laws, Liberal Democrat Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:
Rather than get on with fixing the NHS crisis and helping families struggling with the cost of living, the Conservative Party is devouring itself yet again.
Rishi Sunak’s position has become increasingly precarious following the Blue Wall wipeout which Conservatives received at the hands of the Liberal Democrats – and now his MPs are in open revolt. This shambles of a political party clearly isn’t fit to hold office.
Bank of England: If Hunt doesn’t meet inflation target then he must go
Responding to the Bank of England’s rise in interest rates and new higher than expected inflation forecasts, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:
This is a hammer blow to struggling families who simply can’t balance the books with these endless price rises.
With mortgages and inflation remaining at sky high levels, Jeremy Hunt is frankly failing at his job. He was set one main goal, which was to bring down prices, yet today confirms he is nowhere near achieving that.
The deadly rise in food prices is to blame for this cost of living crisis yet the Chancellor refuses to act.
If Jeremy Hunt doesn’t meet his self-imposed inflation target and bring down food bills soon then he must go. Families and pensioners just want an end to the cost of living crisis, yet Jeremy Hunt looks the like yet another Chancellor who isn’t up to the task.
The solution to the crisis on the railways is already happening by stealth and it’s renationalisation. As Franchises end or fail they are coming under the government’s aegis. We Liberal Democrats should welcome that as a first stage to reestablishing a unified rail network run for the benefit of rail travellers and not to fill the boots of private shareholders.
The Tories, of course, claim that they will return the now four failed franchises to the private sector, but who would want to take them on? Public ownership of the railways is popular with the voters, so let’s be bold and radical and adopt this as our policy.