16 October 2018 – today’s press releases…

Government must improve care for those with eating disorders

Today Wera Hobhouse will lead a Westminster Hall debate on the role stigma plays in preventing people with eating disorders from accessing early treatment.

Eating disorders affect 1.25 million people in the UK and despite evidence showing early intervention is critical to a recovery, people wait three-and-a-half years, on average, between the onset of symptoms and starting treatment.

Liberal Democrat MP for Bath Wera Hobhouse said:

Many of those with eating disorders suffer in silence. There is still so much to be done to tackle the stigma surrounding eating disorders and that is why I am so pleased to have secured this important debate. It is vital that we both look at improving the care and support for those facing an eating disorder, and also discuss how we can best help those suffering to seek help. I urge the government to ensure all young people can access Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services up to the age of 25 and introduce waiting time targets for adults. This is crucial to ensure that those struggling seek the help they need to get better.

Mental health campaigner and author Hope Virgo added:

People with eating disorders are getting an unfair deal in society. It is not right that people are turned away from support because of their BMI. This was devastating to me when I relapsed from anorexia and it happens every day to thousands of people, leaving them feeling suicidal, alone and without help. We need to remove this postcode lottery of access to life changing support. The time to change this is now. It is time to dump the scales.

Government must redouble its efforts to prevent hate crime

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable, has called for the definition of ‘aggravated offences’ to be extended following hate crime statistics published today reveal hate crime has more than doubled in England and Wales since 2013/2014.

Vince Cable said:

The Tories cannot hide from these galling statistics. Their Government must redouble its efforts to prevent hate crime, which can inflict lasting psychological damage, divide communities and beget further violence. The Liberal Democrats are therefore calling for the definition of ‘aggravated offences’ to be extended, so that it covers hate crimes based on gender, sexual orientation and disability. That would send a clear message that no form of hate crime can be tolerated, and ensure that all victims are protected.

Government must restore billions to universal credit

Responding to reports that the Government is planning to further delay the rollout of Universal Credit, Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions spokesperson Stephen Lloyd MP said:

Universal Credit might be a good idea in principle, but the Conservatives’ botched implementation of it is causing unnecessary misery for millions. The leaked plans to reform Universal Credit will never solve the problem. They are only tinkering at the edges. Nothing short of restoring the billions the Tories cut from UC’s Work Allowance will be acceptable. Liberal Democrats demand better. That is why I have urged Ministers to restore UC’s Work Allowance to its original levels, so that work really does pay for those on low incomes. Without it the new benefit scheme will continue to lurch from crisis to crisis.

