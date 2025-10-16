16 October 2025 – today’s Scottish press releases

Scottish Liberal Democrats to debate plans to end ferries fiasco for good

Scotland has Britain’s highest rate of violent injuries to school staff

On Saturday 18th October, Scottish Liberal Democrat conference will debate plans being put forward by West of Scotland MSP Jamie Greene to end the SNP”s ferries fiasco for good.

It follows a consultation run by Mr Greene which heard from island communities directly, respondents included ferry experts and businesses who have been badly affected by endless ferry disruption.

The motion calls for a series of measures including:

A new Ferries Bill within the first year of the new Parliament which guarantees that island communities are served by a reliable network, which listens to the needs of island communities and empowers them in key decision-making.

New statutory requirements to replace ageing vessels and enshrines in law the production of a rolling 30-year strategy for ferries and port infrastructure, so no community is ever left without a viable lifeline service or fit for purpose harbour.

Restructuring the current tripartite governance arrangements of Scotland”s maritime assets, making them completely independent of government, giving them more control over decisions to replace failing or ageing assets. Community and island voices will also now have a guaranteed seat at the table, including on the boards of key maritime agencies.

Expanding the compensation scheme for those affected by the SNP’s ferries fiasco, removing the current arbitrary limits that are unfair to so many businesses in island and coastal communities. This will open up immediate sources of funds for small businesses who have been widely affected by ferry disruption.

Jamie Greene said:

Islanders and coastal communities are paying the price for the Scottish Government”s failure to provide the ferries they need or procure new vessels on time and on budget. They deserve better than countless SNP ministers who’ve shown that they can”t be trusted with lifeline links. We need to get Scotland moving again. By backing this motion, the Scottish Liberal Democrats” conference can send a clear message that we have a realistic plan to get things done. We can end the ferries fiasco for good through a new Ferries Bill that puts fairness for these communities at its heart. They deserve a new strategy that guarantees vessels are replaced in time and islanders deserve a real say on how their ferries are run, on top of proper compensation for the disruption they’ve suffered.

Responding to new figures published in the Daily Record showing that Scotland has Britain’s highest rate of violent injuries to school staff reported to the safety watchdog, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Willie Rennie MSP said: