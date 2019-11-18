18 November 2019 – the overnight press release

Lib Dems respond to campaign groups’ call to ban fracking
Responding to campaign calls from Friends of the Earth and others for the next government to ban fracking, Liberal Democrat Climate Emergency spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:
Boris Johnson’s Conservatives sold a lie when they announced a ban on fracking. A moratorium is not a ban. The Tories cannot shake off their shocking record on the climate emergency on the eve of an election.
Liberal Democrats are clear that embarking on a whole new front of carbon-based fuels and energy production would do nothing to help meet our climate commitments.
This election gives the public an opportunity to vote for a brighter future. A Liberal Democrat government would ban fracking, declare a climate crisis and introduce a radical new programme of investment in clean, climate technology.
I wish Jo well with this speech and her performance on this issue, and also of course with the court case.
But sometimes in a campaign if things appear to be stuck you have to reassess the situation and ask yourself if you are targeting the right people with the right issue through the right channels.
Looking behind the Polling Figures lies an answer.
If you look at the polls and crudely add up the support for leave and the support for remain parties (giving Labour the benefit of the doubt), leave is in the majority.
How can that be you ask when there is an overall lead of circa 10 points for Remain?
The pollsters are scaling down the numbers of under 35s that they are assuming will actually vote. It’s differential turnout.
We can’t just assume they are wrong about the likelihood of under 35s voting.
We need to challenge the young people of this country.
“Pollsters and the Tories relying on you NOT voting to press ahead with this disastrous Brexit.
We think they are wrong.
We think the country can rely on young people coming out to vote or getting a postal vote and Stopping Brexit. It is their future and they’ll teach the Tories not take them for granted.”
This election is now about whether those under 35 will save their country from a disastrous step and winning a brighter future for all of us.”
Jo would be ideal for communicating this, but it is a case of putting all our eggs in this basket at least until we are certain they are going to vote.
“Your Future is in Your Hands” – An Appeal to the Young