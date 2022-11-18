18 November 2022 – today’s press releases

- Squeezed middled pushed to the brink by Conservative’s Cost of Chaos budget
- IFS analysis: Conservative ministers are economic vandals
In response to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s morning round following yesterday’s Autumn Statement, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:
Struggling families who have worked hard for years have had their security stolen by this Conservative Government. While non-doms and big banks got off lightly, the already squeezed middle are being pushed to the brink.
Those working day-in, day-out are having to choose between food or heating, mortgage payments or fuel for their car.
The squeezed middle will continue to work as hard as before, but their efforts will be worth significantly less as disposable income shrinks. Every single Conservative MP should be ashamed of this cost of chaos budget, which will leave a legacy of economic turmoil and tax misery as mortgage rates spiral.
Responding to IFS analysis of the Autumn Statement today, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said:
This blistering verdict confirms the British public’s worst fears. Everyone is being made to suffer eye-watering increases in tax, bills and mortgage payments because of this Conservative government’s terrible mistakes.
People’s living standards are falling off a cliff and public services are suffocating under the weight of this Conservative chaos and incompetence.
Conservative ministers are responsible for economic vandalism on a scale never seen before in British history. Never has a party been so unfit for government.