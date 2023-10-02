2 October 2023 – today’s press releases

Hunt rules out tax cuts as Conservative soap opera continues

Water bill hike: Bosses paid £41m in bonuses while customers asked to pay for upgrades

Liz Truss’s £18,000 golden goodbye same as five-year mortgage hit for typical Blue Wall family

HS2: Rishi Sunak makes Liz Truss look like a political genius

Covid Inquiry: Sunak’s failure to send messages is another “Conservative cover up”

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s latest comments this morning ruling out tax cuts this year, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

The Conservative Party are fighting like rats in a sack, while families pay the price through higher mortgages, taxes and shopping bills. People are fed up with this endless Conservative soap opera. Rishi Sunak has lost control of his party and lost the trust of the country. The sooner we get this divided and out-of-touch government out of power the better.

Lib Dems write to Ofwat and DEFRA Secretary Therese Coffey demanding ban on water company bosses bonuses and shareholder dividends

New analysis reveals water company executives received £41 million in bonuses over three years despite sewage scandal

£84 proposed increase in bills amounts to a 18.75% increase in the average water and sewage bill

The Liberal Democrats have called on the regulator Ofwat and government to ban water companies from paying out executive bonuses and shareholder dividends, and instead invest the money in upgrading infrastructure to prevent sewage dumping.

It comes as new analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed water company executives have been paid over £41 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives over the past three years, despite the ongoing sewage scandal they have presided over.

This includes £9.7m paid out in executive bonuses and benefits in 2022/23, down slightly from £15m the previous year.

Last year dividends paid out to shareholders nearly tripled to £1.4 billion, from £540 million the previous year.

The party’s Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron has written to Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey and Chief Executive of Ofwat David Black, saying that no increase to customers’ bills should be approved while the water companies are paying out huge dividends and bonuses.

It comes after water companies have proposed hiking customer bills by £84 a year to pay for infrastructure upgrades. This is equivalent to an 18.75% ncrease on the current average water and sewage bill for a household of £448 a year.

Liberal Democrat Environment Spokesperson Tim Farron MP said:

It is scandalous that water companies are proposing to hike people’s bills to pay to clean up the mess they themselves have created. To make matters worse, water company bosses have paid out millions in bonuses and dividends, money that could have been spent upgrading infrastructure instead. The government and Ofwat must step in and make sure this money is spent on fixing leaky pipes and stopping sewage discharges, instead of on lining the pockets of overseas investors and water company execs. The public would be rightly outraged if they are made to pay the price for this sewage scandal, while water company bosses continue to trouser huge bonuses.

Liz Truss’s £18,000 golden goodbye same as five-year mortgage hit for typical Blue Wall family

Families in the Blue Wall will see a hit of more than £18k over five years – in line with Liz Truss’s “golden goodbye” payout.

Analysis reveals households will see a hit of £18,917 in London and £18,160 in the South East over a five-year fixed-rate mortgage.

Lib Dems warn it is a “kick in the teeth” as party calls for scrapping of severance pay for failed ex ministers.

Liz Truss’s severance package of over £18,000 has been branded “a kick in the teeth” for families who face paying a similar amount over the coming five years due to soaring mortgage rates caused by her calamitous mini budget.

This comes after Liz Truss’s ‘growth rally’ today, where she was pushing for the policies introduced during her disastrous 49 day premiership.

New analysis using figures provided by the House of Commons Library reveals that families in London fixing their mortgage for the next five years are facing an average hit of £18,917, while those in the South East face a hit of £18,160.

The Liberal Democrats are calling for severance payouts for disgraced ex ministers like Liz Truss to be scrapped.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

Liz Truss cashing in £18,000 despite trashing our economy will come as a kick in the teeth to families in London paying the price of her recklessness. It adds insult to injury that a year later, the Conservative party has welcomed her back with open arms as she calls for the same disastrous approach. If Rishi Sunak had a spine, the least he’d do is scrap these insulting payouts for disgraced ministers like Liz Truss.

HS2: Rishi Sunak makes Liz Truss look like a political genius

Responding to the reports that the Manchester leg of HS2 is set to be imminently scrapped, Liberal Democrat Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said:

Rishi Sunak using a conference in Manchester to cancel the Northern leg of HS2 would make Liz Truss look like a political genius. Yet again, a Conservative Party conference has become mired in chaos while the country suffers. This would be a bitter blow for communities and businesses who have seen promise after promise broken by this Conservative government. The Conservatives have already trashed today’s economy, now it seems Rishi Sunak is doing everything he can to trash our future economy too. We have a Prime Minister who flies round the country by helicopter then wants to scrap high-speed rail links for the rest of us. It is the ultimate symbol of a Conservative government that is out of touch, out of ideas and needs to be kicked out of office.

Covid Inquiry: Sunak’s failure to send messages is another “Conservative cover up”

Following the Guardian article that Rishi Sunak has failed to send over his WhatsApp messages from his time as Chancellor to the Covid inquiry, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: