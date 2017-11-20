20 November – “let’s be careful out there…”

By | Mon 20th November 2017 - 11:59 pm

So, thank you for taking some of your time to join us here at Liberal Democrat Voice today. Perhaps because I don’t take politics quite as seriously as some, I’m minded to end the day on a more relaxed note. So, in a nod to today’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, here’s a US band called “Cab Ride Home”, with lead singer Danica Roem, the first out transgender person to be elected and successfully take up her seat in a State Assembly.

The quote, again for the benefit of our slightly younger readers, is from “Hill Street Blues”, a U.S. police drama series from the 1980s. And maybe, just maybe, if we were a bit more careful out there, we might have a slightly better society. Just a thought…

  • OnceALibDem 21st Nov '17 - 12:42am

    I think the first appearance of thrash metal on these hallowed pages should not pass un-remarked upon 🙂

