Mark Valladares

20 September 2019 – yesterday’s press release

By | Sat 21st September 2019 - 2:15 pm

Umunna: Thornberry must withdraw Taliban remarks

Responding to the comments made by Emily Thornberry comparing the Liberal Democrats to the Taliban, Liberal Democrat Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Chuka Umunna said:

Emily Thornberry should withdraw her inappropriate remarks. Language counts – comparing the Liberal Democrats to a murderous organisation is no laughing matter.

It is also grossly insulting to the 6 million people who signed the revoke Article 50 petition launched earlier this year, including many of the Shadow Cabinet’s constituents.

The Liberal Democrats are clear that every vote for us is a vote to stop Brexit.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarHard Rain 21st Sep - 2:32pm
    Richard O'Neil has it exactly right. The current policy is completely dishonest and will be easily weaponised against the party. How can a referendum be...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 21st Sep - 2:25pm
    @Alex Macfie Granted that the QT audience is not a scientific sample; but it’s a fair indicator of the kind of reception the idea might...
  • User AvatarRichard MacKinnon 21st Sep - 1:44pm
    Alex Macfie, The policy, unilateral revoke of article 50, is daft. Everyone knows it including many Libdem members. Thornberry has scored an easy hit because...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 21st Sep - 1:23pm
    From the debate, it was obvious that the balance between landlord and tenant is complicated and changes can have disastrous results. We need a fair,...
  • User AvatarPaul Holmes 21st Sep - 1:19pm
    @Dennis Wake. Not that simple though. You also have to take into account the serious Target Seat strategy that brought us our 3 successive 'best...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 21st Sep - 1:02pm
    expats The reasons for my support for Luciana have nothing to do with her joining us, I praised her way back, from the days she...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall