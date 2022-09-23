23 September 2022 – today’s press releases

Fiscal statement: Not a plan but “a recipe for disaster”

Fiscal statement: Not a plan but “a recipe for disaster”

Responding to the Chancellor’s fiscal statement today, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This statement was an admission of failure from a Conservative government that is totally out of touch with the British people. It is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster that will leave families suffering from soaring prices while banks and oil and gas companies rake in huge profits. Instead of a real plan to grow the economy, the Conservatives are reheating the same old failed policies and lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Handing billions of pounds of tax cuts to banks and multinational companies will do nothing to help people get a GP appointment when they need it, give our children a better education; and make our streets safer. It’s clear that Kwasi Kwarteng and the Conservatives are taking the British people for granted and have no plan to deal with soaring energy bills, sky-high petrol prices and rising food costs.

A Budget for the Mega Rich at the Expense of Ordinary Citizens

Responding to the Conservatives’ mini budget, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS has labelled the plans announced as “a hideously out-of-touch’ budget designed to benefit the mega rich at the expense of ordinary citizens”.

Commenting Jane Dodds MS said:

What we have seen today is gross negligence. The Conservatives are intent on a budget that robs the poor to pay for the mega rich. Someone on £200,000 a year will benefit by an extra £3,000 a year meanwhile those on the breadline will continue to struggle. It is almost criminal and completely detached from reality. Cuts to cooperation tax, the removal of the bankers’ bonus cap and the abolishing of the top band of income tax for those earning over £150,000 will do absolutely nothing to help the average family this winter. The Conservatives are reheating the same policies they’ve tried for the last 7 years that haven’t worked and have instead left the UK with stagnant growth, widening inequality and one of the lowest productivity rates in Europe. This is the most financially irresponsible budget I have ever seen laid out and it will inevitably lead to either cuts in public services or more debt for our children and grandchildren through increased borrowing. We need a general election immediately to remove this irresponsible and reckless Conservative Government out of power.

Debt dossier: Five times Truss and Kwarteng warned unsustainable borrowing could cripple the economy

The Liberal Democrats have published a “debt dossier” highlighting five times both Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng warned about the risk to the economy from soaring government borrowing.

Kwasi Kwarteng warned in a paper in 2012 that growing debt could lead to a “vicious cycle of increasing interest payments, higher deficits, higher taxes and greater public anger.”

The Chancellor also warned in another article in 2012 that “Governments often run a structural deficit to boost the economy with greater spending and lower tax. Unfortunately, this…has a poor track record”.

Meanwhile Liz Truss gave a speech in 2018 where she said that “high debt can dissuade investors,” and that setting up the OBR had helped to “put Britain on a path to lower debt.”

And in the book they co-authored in 2011, both Truss and Kwarteng said that “huge deficits” can be “very debilitating to the country”.

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng both spent years warning about the risks to families and businesses from ballooning government debt. Now they are recklessly ignoring their own warnings, ducking scrutiny and trashing the Conservative Party’s reputation on the economy. This latest Conservative line-up is completely out of touch with reality and with the British people. The pound is plummeting, prices in the shops are soaring while struggling families are left worried about how they will get through the winter.

Debt dossier

“Vicious cycle:” Growing debt could lead to a ““vicious cycle of increasing interest payments, higher deficits, higher taxes and greater public anger.,” Kwasi Kwarteng and Jonathan Dupont, Institute for Economic Affairs, 31 May 2012

“Poor track record”: “Governments often run a structural deficit to boost the economy with greater spending and lower tax. Unfortunately, this…has a poor track record. ” Kwasi Kwarteng, Institute for Economic Affairs, 31 May 2012

“Boom and bust”: “high debt can dissuade investors…Setting up the OBR and developing our fiscal rules have helped us counter this tendency, and put Britain on a path to lower debt…there’s the option pursued by some other Western nations…let fiscal responsibility slide and allow the deficit to balloon. We’ve been there before. It leads to boom and bust.” Liz Truss speech to LSE, 26 June 2018

“It’s working people who suffer”: “Getting debt down means more jobs, more security and better services. If we don’t, it’s working people who suffer,” Liz Truss on Twitter, 17 July 2018

“Huge deficits… very debilitating to the country”: “More generally, the widely oscillating nature of British politics, in which Labour governments spend only to run up huge deficits which Conservative governments then have to pare down, is very debilitating to the country.” Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss, Dominic Raab and Chris Skidmore in After the Coalition, 2011

Ed Davey: “Billionaires’ budget” shows Chancellor doesn’t have a clue

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey has slammed today’s fiscal statement as a “billionaire’s budget,” saying it shows the Conservatives are completely out of touch.

It comes after analysis by the Resolution Foundation found half of the government’s tax cuts will go to the wealthiest 5% of the population.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: