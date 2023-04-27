27 April 2023 – the overnight press release

Gambling reforms: Stop dithering and implement now

In response to the publication of the long-delayed Gambling White Paper, Liberal Democrat Peer, Lord Foster said:

Reforms to protect people from gambling harms are long overdue. The families and communities affected need real action now, not another round of government consultations.

This Conservatives promised reform all the way back in 2019, but this white paper has been delayed again and again by their chaos and infighting. During that time, hundreds of problem gamblers have committed suicide and many thousands of lives have been devastated.

These proposals are important steps in the right direction, but don’t go far enough. It is particularly disappointing that the Government has included nothing substantial to tackling the gambling adverts that bombard people through their TVs and radios.

This Conservative Government has failed to hold big gambling companies to account for far too long. Liberal Democrats will continue to push Ministers to stop dithering and implement now, before more lives are ruined.