Mark Valladares

27 January 2023 – today’s press release

By | Fri 27th January 2023 - 10:30 pm

Hunt’s speech is cold comfort for families and pensioners

Responding to Jeremy Hunt’s speech this morning, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative party sounds like an unfaithful partner asking for yet another chance – but after crashing the economy and sending mortgages sky-high – why should we trust them again?

Jeremy Hunt’s speech is cold comfort for families and pensioners facing unbearable price rises.

This Government’s economic record is nothing less than a shambles and the British public will see right through this desperate attempt by yet another Conservative Chancellor to rewrite history.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul R
    Any country criticising Germany’s caution, while refusing to put their own troops, as well as equipment, into Ukraine to defend it, are just being hypocritica...
  • Paul R
    The problem is that both of our duopoly parties are committed to FPTP which fundamentally is not a democratic electoral system. Any electoral system that al...
  • George Thomas
    David Baddiel is an effective communicator and presents ideas on this matter we need to consider, reflecting on the point that we perhaps don't do enough and ar...
  • Mohammed Amin
    I have read Baddiel's book, but not yet written a review. It is excellent. As a simple example of how Jews don't count, think of the number of people who hav...
  • Mohammed Amin
    To put it bluntly, our Constitution is not fit for purpose. Most fundamentally, it does not protect our liberties from a Parliament that has unfettered power. ...