30 October 2020 – today’s press releases

  • Government meetings must produce results for families over the festive season
  • Welsh Liberal Democrats welcome progress on Christmas Travel

Government meetings must produce results for families over the festive season

Responding to reports that the UK Government will hold meetings to try to develop a UK-wide approach to restrictions for the festive period, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

It is welcome that the governments of the four nations are listening to the Liberal Democrats’ calls. With so many families desperate to be back together this festive season, we simply cannot allow political bickering and fractured guidance to confuse and divide people.

These meetings must be more than just a publicity stunt. They must result in comprehensive uniform guidance for family gatherings, as well as a common approach to transport, student return and asymptomatic testing – and it must happen urgently.

Ultimately, if we are to both keep people safe and ensure families have any chance of spending holidays such as Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas together, then Ministers across these isles must also get a grip on the failing test, trace and isolate trace system.

Welsh Liberal Democrats welcome progress on Christmas Travel

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has welcomed the news that all four UK Nations are planning to work together to agree on a common approach to travel this Christmas.

Jane Dodds said:

The news that all four nations appear to be cooperating and working together for the benefit of everyone this Christmas is encouraging.

I hope all four nations will also agree common rules to allow University Students to return home safely to spend the holidays with their families too.

