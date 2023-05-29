30,000 muggings went unsolved last year as violent criminals “let off the hook”

80 muggings a day were closed without a suspect even being identified

Fewer than one in twelve robberies led to a suspect being charged

Government accused of “letting violent criminals off the hook”

A staggering 30,000 muggings went unsolved last year, new analysis commissioned by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The House of Commons Library research shows that 30,079 robberies of personal property reported in 2022 in England and Wales were closed without a suspect being identified, equivalent to over 80 a day. It means over one in two (54%) of robberies reported last year went unsolved.

Only 8% of robberies of personal property reported last year – or fewer than one in twelve – led to a suspect being charged.

The figures refer to offences of robbery of personal property which involve violence or threats to the victim, commonly known as muggings.

The West Midlands Police was the worst performing force, with just 4% of robberies reported in 2022 leading to a suspect being charged. This was followed by Northamptonshire (5%), Avon and Somerset (6%) and Hampshire (6%).

The Liberal Democrats warned the figures show violent criminals are being “let off the hook” while the Home Secretary Suella Braverman is embroiled in scandal, leaving people feeling unsafe walking down their own local streets.

The party is calling for a return to community policing, where officers are visible and trusted, and have the time to focus on preventing local crime. Since 2015, the Conservatives have also taken over 4,000 Police Community Support Officers off the streets.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP, who commissioned the research, commented: