31 January 2023 – today’s press releases

Jane Dodds to Vote to Protect Welsh Farmers

Welsh Liberal Democrats Call for Negotiated Solution on Teachers’ Strikes

Suspend Raab, say Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have called on Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to be suspended, following reports which have emerged alleging that at least 24 civil servants have complained about his conduct.

In November 2022, Rishi Sunak opened a formal investigation into Dominic Raab after formal complaints were made by officials about his conduct in the workplace. Now, reports have alleged that the number of complainants is potentially as many as 30 individuals.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain has written to the Prime Minister, calling for Raab to be suspended for the duration of the investigation into his conduct, given the reported scale of complaints against him.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain commented:

The reported scale of the allegations against Dominic Raab raises real questions for Rishi Sunak. Why hasn’t the Prime Minister suspended Raab yet, for the duration of this inquiry? Rishi Sunak promised to govern with integrity but I’m afraid his track record so far is the opposite. Scandal after scandal continues to emerge about various members of the Cabinet, yet Sunak is incapable of doing the right thing and taking decisive action. From Zahawi to Raab, from Braverman to Williamson, the British public are fed up with Conservative sleaze which sadly appears to have taken root at the very heart of government.

IMF forecast “damning verdict on Conservative Government”

Commenting on the new IMF forecast which shows the UK as the only major economy to shrink, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP:

This is a damning verdict on the Conservative Government. High inflation, high-interest rates and high energy bills have left our country and hardworking families and pensioners suffering as a result. While Number 10 lurches from one sleaze scandal to another people up and down the country are suffering from their incompetence and mismanagement. People deserve better than this Conservative shambles.

Conservative Record on Businesses ‘in tatters’ as dam bursts on insolvency rates

Responding to the news that insolvency figures in England and Wales have hit their highest level since 2009, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have accused the Conservative Party of having “not an ounce of credibility left” on the economy or business.

Insolvency figures released today show the total number of businesses insolvencies in 2022 rose by 57 per cent, to 22,109, its highest level since 2009 and higher than during the pandemic.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are also calling for statistics to be released separating the data for England and Wales, in order to fully understand the picture across Wales, which has a higher dependency on small and medium-sized businesses for employment than other parts of the UK.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

These figures show that we are in the middle of a full-blown financial crisis and that the Conservative Party is asleep at the wheel. Each one of the businesses isn’t just another statistic, but a valued part of a local community. It’s your local pub, restaurant or shop. This Conservative Government has an economic record which can only be described as shambolic. They have not an ounce of credibility left on the economy and business. Instead of helping businesses, the Conservatives have laden them with red tape and plan to slash energy support in April, a move that will surely lead to more closures. The Government urgently needs to get a grip and offer businesses with support. Once a local business is gone, the benefit that business brings to the local economy and the employment it generates is hard to replace.

Jane Dodds to Vote to Protect Welsh Farmers

Commenting ahead of a vote tonight in the Senedd, Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid & West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds has confirmed she will vote against giving legislative consent on the Trade (Australia and New Zealand) Bill.

Commenting Jane Dodds said:

These botched trade deals by the Conservatives have placed Welsh farmers at significant risk for nothing in return. Despite the fact that most Welsh Conservative MPs and MSs represent rural areas they have utterly failed to use their influence to protect our farmers, showing once again they take rural Wales for granted. Not only will these trade deals present a significant threat to farmers, but they also threaten the entire system farming underpins including the wider rural economy and the Welsh language. The Liberal Democrats will continue to campaign for all trade deals to be put to a vote in Parliament and for impact assessments to be produced for all the nations of the UK and English regions. With the possibility of future trade negotiations with countries like the US, Brazil and Argentina, we cannot afford for these mistakes to be repeated.

Welsh Liberal Democrats Call for Negotiated Solution on Teachers’ Strikes

Ahead of teacher’s strikes tomorrow Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: