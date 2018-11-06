6 November 2018 – today’s press releases

Tory Minister slammed for accusing police of exaggerating pressures

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey has today slammed Policing Minister Nick Hurd for accusing police chiefs of routinely exaggerating the pressures they face.

Speaking in Parliament today, Ed Davey warned “Police chiefs say the pension deficit, if it’s filled, could cost up to 10,000 police officers.” He asked the Minister “Does he agree with them?”

Responding to Ed Davey, the Minister said: “No I don’t. I think the number is exaggerated, which is not unusual for the police.”

Following the exchange, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Police chiefs are warning of huge further cuts to police numbers, and the Conservatives’ response is simply to accuse them of exaggerating. It’s deeply alarming. Unnecessary Tory cuts have already taken almost 5,000 officers off the streets since 2015. With serious violent crime on the rise, the last thing we need is even more cuts. The Liberal Democrats demand better. Instead of cutting police budgets further and disparaging senior officers, we would stop the Tory cuts and give forces an extra £300 million a year to recruit more officers and make communities safer.

Brexit Already Destroying Welsh Jobs – Welsh Lib Dems

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have cited the recent announcement of the closure of the Schaeffler plant in Llanelli as proof that Brexit uncertainty is already hurting the Welsh Economy.

The Schaeffler company employs more than 1,000 people across UK, with 220 of those being based in their Llanelli facility. The Company’s European CEO has stated that the “need to plan for various complex scenarios” has brought about the reorganisation which is endangering the Llanelli plant.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have long warned of the danger Brexit will pose to the Welsh economy and are consistently campaigning to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal.

Responding to news Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Vince Cable said:

This is deeply distressing news for the families and communities of both Llanelli and Plymouth who will be hit by these closures. There have long been warnings that this would be the effect of Brexit, but here we have a concrete example of a firm voting with its feet in light of the economic certainty which has been caused. For those whose jobs are at risk, there is certainly no “Brexit dividend”. The UK and Welsh authorities must work together now to mitigate the damage and help those affected.

Jane Dodds, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said:

The closure of this factory is going to see over 200 people out of work. This is a direct consequence of the Theresa May’s blind commitment to Brexit at any cost. How many more peoples livelihoods are going to have to be destroyed before politicians at Westminster finally take a stand? If the politicans at Westminster are not going to then we need to let the people do it by giving them the final say on Brexit.

Chris Passmore, Chair of Carmarthenshire for Europe said: