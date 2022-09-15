A special Lib Dem Winter Crisis Conference

We are most likely heading into a bleak winter. The UK is in dire shape – the loss of our Queen, a lacklustre government, the economic downturn, energy and cost of living crises, strikes, ongoing Brexit consequences – maybe even the return of some COVID variant. Public support for Ukraine under these difficult circumstances must also be maintained.

This is the moment for the Lib Dems to show Britain that we have policies to deal with these critical issues. The answer could be a Special Lib Dem Conference on the Winter Crisis, as permitted by our constitution, to be held in November, just at the onset of winter, in substitution for our lost Autumn Conference.

The Federal Board and Federal Conference Committee rightly decided that the Autumn Conference could not go ahead at a time the country was in mourning. But what was unexpected was a single all-encompassing decision to completely cancel the conference rather than reschedule.

We cannot be absent ourselves from the political scene at this critical moment. The two main parties are proceeding with their conferences. The Trade Unions have postponed and will have theirs later. The FCC suggested that our parliamentary spokespersons could cover this off. But we need to take decisions and only the party membership can authorise policy through a fully-fledged decision-taking conference.

This does not need to be an expensive enterprise. A stripped-down virtual conference of maximum 1-2 days could be shorn of fringes, exhibits and the like. As with previous virtual conferences, we should have the technological possibility to debate, to comment during the debate and to vote, but no need for more. A Leader’s and a few other short speeches (including on budgetary and environmental affairs) would add inspiration.

We would only be handling key motions which deal with the current crises heading into the winter, time sensitive motions (including urgencies) and manifesto preparations where there are major omissions, such as electoral incentives for British citizens living abroad, all of whom have now been given the vote back.

Proposers of motions should be consulted to see whether they would like their motions to go ahead at such a conference rather than wait for a 2023 Spring Conference. Unless the Spring Conference is extended to 4 days or possibly more, it would be difficult to handle the volume of postponed motions and Party business in addition to new motions.

A vote should be held online with all members to gauge their views about such a conference. It is not just what the general public think of us. Our members need to see that we are winning. At the moment, they need a shorter-term goal to work towards. And see that they have a voice, that their party is relevant, that it cares.

Just letting things go should not be an option.

* George Cunningham is a member of the Federal International Relations Committee, Chair of Lib Dems Abroad and a member of ALDE Council. He was proposing the motion on China at Autumn Conference.