Alistair Carmichael in blistering form on Any Questions

Alistair Carmichael turned up in 37 degree London in a tweed jacket yesterday morning. He had needed it at the airport in Orkney.

He was on his way to Swindon to record Any Questions. He was on fine form.

I won’t spoil too much for you but he absolutely eviscerated the Tories on education, the environment, their pitiful efforts to help people with rising costs and dentistry.

He even managed to poke a wee bit of fun in Diane Abbott’s direction.

At one point, he talked about water companies getting away with so much while paying their managing directors millions in bonuses. He made the point that if you are going to privatise a natural monopoly, you need to regulate it within an inch of its life. He was speaking from the heart given that he is kicking the backsides of both energy companies and the regulator for their abject failure in installing electricity meters in new builds in the Northern Isles.

The extent to which the audience turned on Liz Truss supporting Tory MP Rachel Maclean was telling. They did not believe that the Tories cared or were doing enough to help people.

You can listen to the whole thing here. You will be glad you dd.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.