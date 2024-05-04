And, finally – we have 2 Lib Dem London Assembly members

In this last round-up of the day, we bring news of the final London result, the 11 list Assembly Members who work alongside the 14 constituency members.

We have always had list members because until our Gareth Roberts won South West London this afternoon nobody other than a Conservative or Labour had won a constituency.

Once the list votes had been counted, the absolutely brilliant news is that Hina Bokhari has been re-elected. The rotten news is that Rob Blackie, our fantastic mayoral candidate who has run such a good campaign and took us to third place in that contest, missed out on a place. It would have been so good if all three of them had got in. It’s the tough aspect of these list systems. If Gareth hadn’t won the constituency, I’d have been as sad for him as he would not have got in on the list as he was in 4th place. Huge thanks to Rob for putting together such a good campaign with significantly less resource than the other parties.

The new Assembly comprises 11 Labour, 8 Conservatives, 3 Greens, 2 Lib Dems and 1 Reform.

There is still much number crunching to do, but it is way too late at night to start wrestling with spreadsheets.

The other news of the evening is of course that Labour removed one of Rishi Sunak’s two fig leaves for this set of election by winning the West Midlands mayoral election by just 1500 votes. If Labour hadn’t been so split on Gaza, they’d have got a good chunk of the Independent’s 70,000. They are going to have to deal with that.

The Conservatives have had a total nightmare. The best thing that has happened to them is a few hours of spin that Sadiq Khan was in trouble last night. You might think that this abysmal set of results makes a Summer election less likely, but who knows? Thanks to the Conservatives ditching our Fixed Term Parliaments Act, it’s entirely up to Rishi Sunak to decide when we go to the polls. It can’t come soon enough for me.

I think my moment of the day was seeing Gareth Roberts’ sincere, happy and at times funny acceptance speech when he won. He thanked his other candidates for a good campaign with no whinging or moaning. He then thanked his team and pulled himself up for using the cliche that they’d worked tirelessly. He was obviously so delighted to have won.

Finally, a massive thank you to Mary Reid for the superb coverage of the results across the country that she has put up single-handedly over the past two days. She is, as always, amazing. How did I show my appreciation in our team WhatsApp? By telling her she’d played a blunder. Autocorrect really is a curse. Mercifully, Mary also has a sense of humour.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings