And then there were two …

So the contest will be between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

The votes for Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt were very close, with only 8 between them.

And now we know that the next Prime Minister is going to be chosen by 160,000+ people who worship the memory of Margaret Thatcher.

Ed Davey used his slot at Prime Minister’s Questions to demand a general election once the leadership election is over.

Every candidate scrambling for the Prime Minister’s job is claiming a ‘fresh start’ and a clean break from his Government. Does he agree a fresh start needs a fresh mandate from the British people, and that they should have their say in a General Election?@EdwardJDavey #PMQs pic.twitter.com/dTu5Oy59pC — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 20, 2022

While Tim Farron commented on Johnson’s final remarks.

Johnson leaves the stage, focussing on the real enemy: “We must prevent the Liberal Democrats”. We know our place… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 20, 2022

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.