Mary Reid

And then there were two …

By | Wed 20th July 2022 - 4:05 pm

So the contest will be between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

The votes for Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt were very close, with only 8 between them.

And now we know that the next Prime Minister is going to be chosen by 160,000+ people who worship the memory of Margaret Thatcher.

Ed Davey used his slot at Prime Minister’s Questions to demand a general election once the leadership election is over.

While Tim Farron commented on Johnson’s final remarks.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

4 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 20th Jul '22 - 4:55pm

    Whatver any negative talking points, Penny Mordaunt was the most likeable and moderate personality and politician in this contest.

    With Starmer saying he would not have anything to do with Liberal Democrats after an election, we can only hope for moderation and progress, whoever is in office.

    We owe it to people, who are only in need of help, and who crave decency, regardless of their political colours.

  • Hywel 20th Jul '22 - 4:55pm

    To those fellow surviviors of the mid-90s LDYS. I’m here for you tonight if you need to talk about how you’re feeling…….

  • Mark Smulian 20th Jul '22 - 5:30pm

    For some fond (or possibly not) recollections of Liz Truss in her Lib Dem days see page 4 of Liberator 411 here: https://liberatormagazine.org.uk/back-issues/

    If she is invited to kiss hands with the Queen I imagine it is unlikely that she will, as she did in a 1994 Lib Dem conference debate, call for a referendum on the monarchy’s abolition after the Queen’s death.

  • George Thomas 20th Jul '22 - 7:33pm

    Rishi Sunak to watch the poor people burn or Liz Truss to watch the UK burn – it’s quite the choice.

