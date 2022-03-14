Are we becoming like North Korea?

I have just sat through almost every debate in the auditorium of Spring Conference and have been struck by the lack of real debate. This is primarily because nothing remotely controversial is put to the conference. We get votes in favour of between 80 and 99% in favour of policy motions and even in favour of amendments.
The only time a vote was even remotely close was on whether or not to HEAR a request for a reference back!
The most enthusiastic anyone got to debate issues was on how to reform the party structure.
I have been a party member since 1964 and have attended many assemblies (Liberal Party) and conferences (Liberal Democrats). I don’t think I look back with rose tinted spectacles, but I have a clear recollection of closely argued debates where a few votes either way determined the outcome. The late Edward Dunford once said that you could see the audience swaying one way and then the other as a debate progressed.
I attended my first party conference in 1967 in Edinburgh. We had a debate on Federalism with a clear choice between regional parliaments for England or an English Parliament (Scotland and Wales were to have their own parliaments). The debate was fierce with Jo Grimond, recently having stepped down as leader, arguing passionately for an English Parliament, immediately followed by Young Liberals Chair, Louis Eaks, arguing equally passionately for regional parliaments. Much to many people’s surprise, regional parliaments won the argument (not by many votes I recall) and Jo suffered a rare defeat for his views. The huge crowd in the Usher Hall listened to the arguments and made their decision.
The only thing which seems to raise the temperature in this way is the idea that we might actually have a proper debate on nuclear weapons and that Conference might actually have a unilateral proposal that they could vote for. Now that WOULD be a real debate. So far, Federal Conference Committee have never allowed such a debate.
Our agenda for this year’s Spring Conference was full of worthy motions, all important, but absolutely none of them controversial. It seems to me that fewer and fewer people attend debates, because frankly, there is nothing to debate or argue about. Instead, they go to training and fringes.
When policy motions pass with such overwhelming majorities, it seems like we’ve moved to North Korean style politics, where a few people are allowed to vote against, but in reality, no-one really does, or only for show.
Is it not time for Federal Conference Committee to show its mettle and independence and choose an agenda that contains at least some motions where there is the possibility of real debate and where the result is not a foregone conclusion?
* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently active in the Calderdale Party.
There was a real debate on Saturday morning on whether a third of the proposed £15bn education catch up money should be in the form of vouchers to parents and guardians, or whether it should all go to schools.
Hm. The one debate I didn’t attend and it voted for vouchers that our party and its predecessors all fought strongly against. Still, it makes the point that one debate out of many actually was worth arguing about. I am saying clearly that we need lots of real debates where there is a real opportunity to exercise our brains and decide between genuinely competing alternatives, rather than having debates about motherhood and apple pie.
As a matter of interest, when was the last time a motion was actually rejected by Conference? Motions do sometimes get amended, but while I’ve been in the party, motions have *never* seemed to be rejected outright.
There was a debate on nuclear weapons at spring Conference 2017 (I think). The motion itself wasn’t unilateralist, but there was a unilateralist amendment. But the leadership made it clear they didn’t want the amendment passed. As I remember it, some very misleading arguments were made by the pro nuclear weapons side. People were implying that getting rid of nuclear weapons would somehow be letting the EU down (despite the fact that the vast majority of EU countries haven’t got nuclear weapons), or that being an internationalist party somehow should mean having nuclear weapons. It was all rather depressing.