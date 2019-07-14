Caron Lindsay

Beatrice Wishart will fight Shetland by-election for the Scottish Lib Dems

By | Sun 14th July 2019 - 2:37 pm


The Scottish Liberal Democrats have today announced Cllr Beatrice Wishart has been selected as the parliamentary candidate for Shetland.

I am absolutely delighted at this news. As Alistair Carmichael’s caseworker and as a local councillor, Beatrice knows exactly what she needs to do to improve people’s lives in Shetland. I’ve known her for the better part of 20 years and think she would be a fantastic MSP.

Beatrice is the Depute Convener of Shetland Islands Council,  a trustee of Women’s Aid in Shetland and an active campaigner for the State Pension rights of women born in the 1950s.

Beatrice said:

I am thrilled to be standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate in Shetland. I’ve lived and worked in Shetland most of my life and I’m keenly aware of the issues that need to be addressed.

Islanders want to see fair funding for our ferries, more NHS services provided at home in Shetland, swift improvements to broadband coverage and all nurseries being given the resources and support they need to increase the amount of childcare available in our communities.

I will be a tireless champion for Shetland. It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to stand to represent my home.

She was endorsed by outgoing MSP Tavish Scott:

I am delighted that Beatrice will fly the Liberal Democrat flag in the forthcoming contest for the Shetland seat. She is a Shetlander and an islander through and through.

Beatrice has all the qualities needed to be a committed representative of Shetland people in the Scottish Parliament. She knows island issues, listens well, has a strong track record of getting things done for people. She will always put Shetland first. I hope that she will have the overwhelming support of Shetland in the coming contest.

Willie Rennie said:

I’m delighted to have Beatrice as our candidate for Shetland. She’s a devoted campaigner and an attentive councillor. I have no doubt she will bring the same energy to defending Shetland’s interests that Tavish has over the last twenty years.

The by-election is likely to take place later this Summer.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

