Breaking….Liz Barrett wins for the Liberal Democrats in Perth

By | Fri 27th November 2020 - 11:59 am

I am actually bursting with excitement right now.

Great news from Perth where Liz Barrett has won a Council by-election, taking a seat from the SNP:

I have known Liz for a long time and she is one of the most competent and caring people I have ever met. She spent the pandemic making PPE for carers and organising a community foodbank. She was just 29 votes from victory in a by-election in the ward almost exactly three years ago and she hasn’t stopped working since.

She joins Scottish Party President Willie Wilson as Councilor for the ward.

Congratulations to Liz and her fantastic campaign team. Celyn Ashworth, the organiser, has been particularly fabulous in getting people to help.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

