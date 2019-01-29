Brexit votes open thread

Line 1, leave out from “House” to end and add “notes that the Scottish Parliament, National Assembly for Wales and House of Commons all voted overwhelmingly to reject the Prime Minister’s deal; calls for the Government to seek an extension of the period specified under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union; agrees a No Deal outcome should be ruled out; and recognises that if the UK is an equal partnership of nations, the 62 per cent vote to remain at the EU referendum on 23 June 2016 in Scotland should be respected and that the people of Scotland should not be taken out of the EU against their will.”.

Here’s our Vince earlier in the afternoon

SNP amendment lost 39-327

So we and Labour and all the other opposition parties other than the SNP abstained.

Now MPs are voting on Tory Dominic Grieve’s amendment to make Tuesday night Brexit night in the House of Commons with business in the control of MPs:

At end, add “and orders that on 12 and 26 February and 5, 12, 19 and 26 March 2019—

(a) Standing Order No. 14(1) which provides that government business shall have precedence at every sitting save as provided in that order) shall not apply;

(b) a Motion in the name of the Chairman of Ways and Means “That this House has considered the United Kingdom’s departure from, and future relationship with, the European Union” shall stand as the first item of business;

(c) Standing Order No. 24B (Amendments to motions to consider specified matters) shall not apply to such motions;

(d) proceedings on the motion may continue for up to six and a half hours after its commencement, though opposed, and shall not be interrupted at the moment of interruption; and Standing Order No. 41A (Deferred divisions) will not apply; and

(e) at the conclusion of those proceedings, the Speaker shall put the questions necessary to dispose of proceedings on the motion, which shall include the questions on any amendments selected by the Speaker, which may then be moved.”.

This is where the Government’s 327 majority is threatened. Some Labour MPs are likely to vote against this and a few Tories will vote for it. First crunch vote of the night.

This is defeated by 301-321

We’ll need to see how that worked out.

The next vote is on Yvette Cooper’s amendment. This is really crunch time. It’s about MPs taking control of the parliamentary agenda from the Government: