Brexit votes open thread

I’ve come home this evening with a very heavy heart. It’s more like the Spoilt Brat of Legislatures than the Mother of Parliaments, isn’t it? The debate this afternoon has been profoundly depressing, particularly the early stages which was more of a bunfight than anything else. Good job they weren’t debating anything absolutely essential to our existence, isn’t it?
There are only a few willing to talk about how the Emperor is stark naked.
While our lot are fighting the good fight inside, Welsh Lib Dem Leader Jane Dodds is in Parliament Square:
On Facebook, I discover that several of my friends have received literature from Wetherspooons spouting nonsense about Brexit. There is a bit of me that is pleased that Tim Martin’s money will be wasted in Edinburgh.
Anyway, I’ve opened a bottle of red and am watching the events of the evening unfold.
Key votes will be on Yvette Cooper’s amendment to extend Article 50 for 9 months and Graham Brady’s to find some unicorns to patrol the Irish border.
It’s going to be a long night evening of votes – but there is some hope at the end. Layla Moran’s bill to repeal the Vagrancy Act will be debated when it’s all over.
So this is the Government’s motion:
That this House, in accordance with the provisions of section 13(6)(a) and 13(11)(b)(i)
and 13(13)(b) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, has considered the Written Statement titled “Statement under Section 13(4) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018” and made on 21 January 2019, and the Written Statement titled “Statement under Section 13(11)(a) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018”and made on 24 January 2019.
So far, so neutral.
MPs are currently voting on the Labour front bench amendment
Line 1, leave out from “House” to end and add “requires ministers to secure sufficient time for the UK Parliament to consider and vote on options to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a ratified Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration, and that those options should include:
(i) Negotiating changes to the draft Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration so as to secure a permanent customs union with the EU,
a strong relationship with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations, and dynamic alignment on rights and standards, in order to command a majority in the House of Commons;
(ii) Legislating to hold a public vote on a deal or a proposition that has commanded the support of the majority of the House of Commons.”.
This will fall because the Tory remainers won’t vote for it.
And history is being made because Tulip Siddiq is making a proxy vote via a Labour whip, Vicky Foxcroft.
Corbyn’s amendment defeated 296-327.
Now voting on Ian Blackford’s SNP/Plaid amendment
Line 1, leave out from “House” to end and add “notes that the Scottish Parliament, National Assembly for Wales and House of Commons all voted overwhelmingly to reject the Prime Minister’s deal; calls for the Government to seek an extension of the period specified under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union; agrees
a No Deal outcome should be ruled out; and recognises that if the UK is an equal partnership of nations, the 62 per cent vote to remain at the EU referendum on 23 June 2016 in Scotland should be respected and that the people of Scotland should not be taken out of the EU against their will.”.
Here’s our Vince earlier in the afternoon
SNP amendment lost 39-327
So we and Labour and all the other opposition parties other than the SNP abstained.
Now MPs are voting on Tory Dominic Grieve’s amendment to make Tuesday night Brexit night in the House of Commons with business in the control of MPs:
At end, add “and orders that on 12 and 26 February and 5, 12, 19 and 26 March 2019—
(a) Standing Order No. 14(1) which provides that government business shall have precedence at every sitting save as provided in that order) shall not apply;
(b) a Motion in the name of the Chairman of Ways and Means “That this House has considered the United Kingdom’s departure from, and future relationship with, the European Union” shall stand as the first item of business;
(c) Standing Order No. 24B (Amendments to motions to consider specified matters) shall not apply to such motions;
(d) proceedings on the motion may continue for up to six and a half hours after its commencement, though opposed, and shall not be interrupted at the moment of interruption; and Standing Order No. 41A (Deferred divisions) will not apply; and
(e) at the conclusion of those proceedings, the Speaker shall put the questions necessary to dispose of proceedings on the motion, which shall include the questions on any amendments selected by the Speaker, which may then be moved.”.
This is where the Government’s 327 majority is threatened. Some Labour MPs are likely to vote against this and a few Tories will vote for it. First crunch vote of the night.
This is defeated by 301-321
We’ll need to see how that worked out.
The next vote is on Yvette Cooper’s amendment. This is really crunch time. It’s about MPs taking control of the parliamentary agenda from the Government:
At end, add “and is conscious of the serious risks arising for the United Kingdom from exit without a withdrawal agreement and political declaration and orders accordingly that—
(1) On 5 February 2019—
(a) Standing Order No. 14(1) (which provides that government business shall have precedence at every sitting save as provided in that order) shall not apply;
(b) a Business of the House Motion in connection with the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 3) Bill in the name of at least 10 Members, including at least four Members elected to the House as members of at least four different parties and at least two backers of that Bill shall stand as the first item of business;
(c) that motion may be proceeded with until any hour though opposed, shall not be interrupted at the moment of interruption, and, if under discussion when business is postponed, under the provisions of any standing order, may be resumed, though opposed, after the interruption of business; and Standing Order No. 41A (Deferred divisions) will not apply;
(d) at the conclusion of debate on that motion, the questions necessary to dispose of proceedings on that motion (including for the purposes of Standing Order No. 36(2) (Questions to be put following closure of debate)) shall include the questions on any amendments selected by the Speaker which may then be moved; and
(e) the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 3) Bill shall stand as the first order of the day; and
(2) In respect of the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 3) Bill, notices of Amendments, new Clauses and new Schedules to be moved in Committee may be accepted by the Clerks at the Table before the Bill has been read a second time.
This would require the Government to seek an Article 50 extension if no deal had been agreed by 26 February.
Well the mother of parliaments is proving she has gone senile. Dreaming of past glories the idiots vote for cake and more cake with cake to follow. We are I fear going to enter the “School of experience” many fools will get a rude awakening, but I have to go on record they will get little sympathy from me. So to any Brexiteers, when bad things happen, tis your fault expect no sympathy or respect from me ( and I won’t be the only one thinking that).
The prospect of No Deal now look much greater, I see The Pound has fallen already.