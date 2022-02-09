The Voice

Carmichael: New partygate picture shows Boris Johnson is not fit to be PM

By | Wed 9th February 2022 - 1:00 pm

Within the past hour, Pippa Crerar at the Mirror has tweeted out yet another picture of a Downing Street “work event”, this time showing the PM next to a tinsel clad staffer with an open bottle of bubbly on the desk.

Our Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said that this showed that Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister:

These new images confirm what we already know – Boris Johnson is not fit to be Prime Minister.

The Met Police must add this to the long list of rule-breaking parties to investigate without delay.

Conservative MPs must also look themselves in the mirror and do the patriotic thing by calling on Boris Johnson to resign. Everyday the Prime Minister stays in office is an insult to those who endured such hardship during the pandemic.

