Caron Lindsay

Celebration of Simon Hughes’ 40 years in public life

By | Sun 21st May 2023 - 12:30 pm

On Friday night Southwark Lib Dems had a celebration to mark Simon Hughes’ 40 years in public life.

I find it quite scary that it’s 40 years since I,  then a teenager in the far north of Scotland, was inspired by his victory in the Bermondsey by-election. Nobody expected him to hold the seat in the General Election 4 months later, nor at many subsequent elections. I remember the heart-stopping in one election in the late 90s early 2000s when the BBC flashed up that he had lost. And he was a huge loss from our parliamentary team when he finally did lose in the horrendous election of 2015.

He ran twice for party leader, in 1999 and 2006. It was an easy decision to support him the second time.  He was much more aligned with my views on the economy than anyone else, but he lost out to Menzies Campbell.

Last November, Simon Hughes talked to broadcaster Iain Dale on the All Talk podcast about his life, career, the coalition and the future direction of the Liberal Democrats. It’s interesting that he said that we were lacking in message, something that I and others have said many times. You can listen here or on all the other major podcast platforms.

Poor Iain came off worst in an argument with an escalator at Charing Cross tube station yesterday afternoon and has to undergo an emergency hip replacement tomorrow. We wish him a speedy recovery.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

