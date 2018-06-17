Caron Lindsay

Christine Jardine: Why I support equal marriage and transgender rights

By | Sun 17th June 2018 - 10:55 am

Here’s Christine Jardine speaking to Edinburgh’s Pride march yesterday. One of these days, I’ll remember to hold the phone round the other way.

She was speaking at the Mercat Cross on the Royal Mile to a vast, sparkly and bright crowd. As always the atmosphere was incredible.

The Scottish Young Liberals and Edinburgh Lib Dems did proud with t-shirts, a stall and a Brexitometer.

It seems that the marchers are not so impressed at the thought of Brexit.

And Greyfriars Bobby went all rainbow:

There was a pre-pride Lib Dem Pint on Friday at which much pink Prosecco and alcohol of other descriptions was consumed and much laughter had.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 17th Jun - 2:04pm
    Gordon, "I’m not clear what marks out this ”radical liberalism” from mainstream liberalism". Therein lies the problem - neither is the general public who tend...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 17th Jun - 1:59pm
    @OnceALibDem Quite right about Morphine. And indeed Diamorphine (Heroin) is frequently used in obstetric and cardiac wards, and very occasionally even at home in end-state...
  • User AvatarJoeB 17th Jun - 1:43pm
    Peter Martin, market domination by oligopolies of a relatively few firms is endemic to modern capitalism. While there may be arguments for natural resource monopolies...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 17th Jun - 1:37pm
    And Healey and Pardoe couldn't stand each other.
  • User AvatarDavid-1 17th Jun - 1:34pm
    From repeated attempts at coalition with the Tories, including the most recent one, we know exactly what the results for the Liberals would have been:...
  • User AvatarChris Rennard 17th Jun - 1:26pm
    Edward Heath’s unwillingness to support a PR system even though his party had polled more votes in the Feb 74 election, whilst winning fewer seats...