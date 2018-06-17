Christine Jardine: Why I support equal marriage and transgender rights

Here’s Christine Jardine speaking to Edinburgh’s Pride march yesterday. One of these days, I’ll remember to hold the phone round the other way.

She was speaking at the Mercat Cross on the Royal Mile to a vast, sparkly and bright crowd. As always the atmosphere was incredible.



The Scottish Young Liberals and Edinburgh Lib Dems did proud with t-shirts, a stall and a Brexitometer.

It seems that the marchers are not so impressed at the thought of Brexit.

And Greyfriars Bobby went all rainbow:

There was a pre-pride Lib Dem Pint on Friday at which much pink Prosecco and alcohol of other descriptions was consumed and much laughter had.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings