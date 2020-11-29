Cllr Liz Barrett: How I won Perth City South

You can imagine how much I enjoyed writing Cllr Liz Barrett in the ehadline. I am still ridiculously excited about Cllr Barrett’s victory in the Parth City South by-election on

Liz is the second person in her household to be elected a Councillor. Her husband Peter has represented Perth City Centre ward since 2003. We will let him away with getting Liz’s ward wrong in his tweet.

Liz has written an email to party members about how she won:

Subject: Here’s how I WON in Perth South

Three years ago I missed out on becoming Perth City South Councillor in a by-election, but last Thursday I WON! We came from third place, beat the Tories, and took a seat off the SNP.

It’s no secret the last few years have been tough for our party. Couple that with a global pandemic and associated restrictions, it’s easy to get caught up in a campaigning black hole.

But, I can tell you, working hard locally really does put you in pole position to reap the rewards.

We have been campaigning non-stop through surveys, petitions, street letters and regular Focus leaflets ever since I lost that day three years ago. Since lockdown, we’ve been sending e-news to over 350 residents, and growing.

In July, we stole a march on both the Conservatives and SNP by getting two leaflets out in quick succession after deliveries were authorised by the Party.

We also knew we had to get our message across the doorsteps in person, so, when rules have allowed, a team of us have been out pounding the pavements, talking to residents and hearing their concerns.

We have been respectful, worn masks and kept a safe distance. The response has been tremendous.

I know there are elections all over the UK next May – we simply can’t afford to be pushed off course, to do so would be to admit defeat now.

The Campaigns & Elections Team are working hard to prepare you for those – they’re running countless training sessions and are also providing monthly templates and other resources on the new Campaign Hub.

These elections are vital for the future of our party and I will be joining with colleagues across Scotland to continue campaigning – this time for our Scottish Parliament elections.

Best Wishes,

Liz Barrett

Perth City South Councillor(!!!)