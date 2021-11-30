Merlene Emerson

Cllr Sarah Cheung-Johnson takes the helm of Chinese LibDems

By | Tue 30th November 2021 - 3:00 pm

At a virtual AGM last Sunday, South Cambridgeshire Councillor Sarah Cheung-Johnson (pictured) was unanimously elected as the new Chair Chinese LibDems (CLD) for 2022. The meeting was well attended including by members from the Korean and Vietnamese diaspora communities.

This has of course been the vision of CLDs. – To be a network representing not just Chinese people but those of East and SE Asian heritage as well. In fact CLDs attempted a name change to BESEA (British East/South-East Asian) or CESEA in the past year, but the resolution did not pass.

During the formal part of the meeting, attendees received reports on the activities of CLDs over the past year including a virtual Chinese New Year celebration in February with Sir Vince Cable as guest speaker.  Members of the CLD executive Linda Chung, Victoria Collins and Dr Yeow Poon have also been active in the anti-racism campaign (CARG – Covid19 Anti Racism Group) including participation in rallies in London and Birmingham.

On Hongkong, CLDs worked with LibDems Overseas and the Paddy Ashdown Forum to hold a webinar on the situation there and with guest speakers from HongKongers in Britain considered how we can support British National Overseas (BNO) passport holders who have moved to the UK.  Richmond Council was the first Council to have passed a motion welcoming HongKongers. CLD have since drafted a template motion that can be adopted by Councils, both for those in control as well as in opposition. 

As in the past 15 years, CLDs took part in the LibDems Spring and Autumn conferences, and made a recruitment video for our virtual booth.

Last but not least CLD exec members Dr Yeow Poon, Paul Reynolds and Merlene Emerson were co-editors for a book of essays on China published under the auspices of the Paddy Ashdown Forum in September. The book is available via Amazon and the pdf is free to download on the PAF website

We continue to support Candidates of BESEA background who wish to stand in general and local elections and encourage those interested to come forward. This was highlighted by the Treasurer’s report; 2020 was a year with no general and few local elections and CLDs therefore managed to return a surplus for a change. However, moving forwards, we will need to fundraise to prepare for local elections next year where we will be supporting a few Chinese Libdem candidates standing in local elections, from London to Aberdeenshire.

Thanks to Roger Crouch, our Returning Officer, election of the new executive team was a smooth affair with the following line up for 2022:

Chair –  Cllr Sarah Cheung Johnson
Vice Chair – Victoria Collins
Secretary – vacant
Treasurer – Merlene Emerson
Membership Officer – Amanda Jeyaretnam

Ordinary members of Executive: Linda Chung, Cllr Yukteshwar Kumar, Cllr Marguerita Morton, David Nam and Emma Knuckey.

Robert Kim and An Dao Carrick were also co-opted onto the committee representing the Korean and Vietnamese communities respectively and Dr Yeow Poon was unanimously elected as Hon President of CLDs.

There was then a stimulating and animated address by guest speaker Amy Phung from BESEA.n following the formal part of the meeting.

* Merlene Emerson is an Executive member of LibDems Overseas and Co-founder of Chinese Liberal Democrats.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Steve Trevethan
    Might this article be relevant? https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/11/19/the-military-industrial-...
  • David Raw
    I would very much welcome Chris Perry's views (pros and cons) on a National Care Service outside the for-profit contractual system we have very largely got at ...
  • Laurence Cox
    China can take down our power grid without firing a single shot. This is certainly true, and a cyber-security expert I was corresponding with a couple of yea...
  • Jenny Barnes
    The economist has reviewed a book "The Age of AI" by Henry Kissinger et al. The review suggests that "Interactions between rivals will become harder to predict...
  • John Marriott
    I have to confess to a certain unease about the phrase “We need to respect asylum seekers’ choice of a new home”. Back in 1969 my wife and I decided to go...