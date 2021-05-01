Daisy Cooper smashes it on Question Time

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper was on Question Time this week and won the support of so many audience members, particularly for her evisceration of the Government over its failure to help leaseholders affected by the cladding scandal. She was really excellent on everything from care homes to the Covid crisis in India to the Boris Johnson flat refurb. Here are some of her best bits.
“Lease holders need to know that they are protected because they can’t afford to pay the bills, they’re stuck in deathtrap flats, some of them are facing bankruptcy”@libdemdaisy says the government should “stump up the money” to make buildings with unsafe cladding safer. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/UtgkocKtaw
Whilst trying to cover up the source of funding for a flat refurb, the Prime Minister & his Government have pushed through the Fire Safety Bill in Parliament, which is leaving hundreds of thousands without any financial protections whatsover. – @libdemdaisy #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/1JdxKskPeH
“Send them first through COVAX and get Gavi to deliver into developing countries”
“That was precisely the challenge that Liberal Democrats put to the government”
@annietrev and @libdemdaisy disagree over UK's contribution to the global vaccine rollout. #bbcqt, 10:45pm @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/pOiRtZ3VNO
"Why was it ok for paid carers to be going in and out of care homes, but not for family carers to be going in and out?" – @libdemdaisy
@bbcquestiontime #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/oNk5lDlD64
There was support for Daisy on Twitter.
The only person who made sense on Question Time last night was Daisy Cooper, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats. I've never voted LD before but on the 6th of May I will, right across the board. The Conservative MP was like a Deer caught in headlights !
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
The time may come for a change of leadership sooner than some people think.
Daisy stormed it. Both she and Layla are so good on the media – give them more to do!
I must say, really impressed with Daisy Cooper lets hear more from her.
I didn’t watch Question Time, however, Ms Cooper certainly hit the spot. Clearly ‘flower power’ is alive and well. I did notice that the Tory on the panel would appear to be the person that took over Alan Beith’s Berwick seat and is a strong Brexiteer.
Regarding the Grenfell Tower controversy, I reckon that this, together will the Post Office computer scandal, are the two clearest examples of injustice to occur in this country over the past decade. They certainly put that posh wallpaper in its place!
Impressive. I had not really heard her speak long enough until now but I thought her to be concise articulate and loud enough to be heard. With Layla as well we have two potential hard hitters. SirEd needs to learn from them fast.
The Conservative MP (Anne-Marie Trevelyan) , clearly following instructions ‘from above’, tried to pull everthing back to ‘Johnson’s vaccination wonder’..
Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth made some good points but his voice sends me to sleep..
Danny Sriskandarajah was ok but the Telegraph’s Tim Stanley seemed to inhabit another planet…
Daisy Cooper was ‘head and shoulders’ above the rest and really impressive on all fronts…
Daisy will have a lot of ground to make up. The BBC appear to have a policy of treating the LibDems as a Fringe Party now with about equal coverage to the Greens and less than the DUP. It could be because their head is now a major Tory donor. It is a scandal.
If the BBC alienate the likes of me, a LibDem wember and long believer in it, where will they draw their audience. Certainly not from the thousands of right wing nut jobs who’s somehow consider it too left wing, despite almost every past and present political presenter being a Tory supporter.