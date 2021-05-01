Daisy Cooper smashes it on Question Time

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper was on Question Time this week and won the support of so many audience members, particularly for her evisceration of the Government over its failure to help leaseholders affected by the cladding scandal. She was really excellent on everything from care homes to the Covid crisis in India to the Boris Johnson flat refurb. Here are some of her best bits.

“Lease holders need to know that they are protected because they can’t afford to pay the bills, they’re stuck in deathtrap flats, some of them are facing bankruptcy”@libdemdaisy says the government should “stump up the money” to make buildings with unsafe cladding safer. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/UtgkocKtaw — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 29, 2021

Whilst trying to cover up the source of funding for a flat refurb, the Prime Minister & his Government have pushed through the Fire Safety Bill in Parliament, which is leaving hundreds of thousands without any financial protections whatsover. – @libdemdaisy #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/1JdxKskPeH — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 29, 2021

“Send them first through COVAX and get Gavi to deliver into developing countries” “That was precisely the challenge that Liberal Democrats put to the government”

@annietrev and @libdemdaisy disagree over UK's contribution to the global vaccine rollout. #bbcqt, 10:45pm @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/pOiRtZ3VNO — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) April 29, 2021

"Why was it ok for paid carers to be going in and out of care homes, but not for family carers to be going in and out?" – @libdemdaisy

@bbcquestiontime #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/oNk5lDlD64 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) April 29, 2021

There was support for Daisy on Twitter.

The only person who made sense on Question Time last night was Daisy Cooper, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats. I've never voted LD before but on the 6th of May I will, right across the board. The Conservative MP was like a Deer caught in headlights ! — michael rogers (@rogersmike3) April 30, 2021

