Daisy Cooper smashes it on Question Time

By | Sat 1st May 2021 - 10:43 am

Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper was on Question Time this week and won the support of so many audience members, particularly for her evisceration of the Government over its failure to help leaseholders affected by the cladding scandal. She was really excellent on everything from care homes to the Covid crisis in India to the Boris Johnson flat refurb.  Here are some of her best bits.

 

 

There was support for Daisy on Twitter.

 

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

7 Comments

  • David Raw 1st May '21 - 11:15am

    The time may come for a change of leadership sooner than some people think.

  • lynne featherstone 1st May '21 - 11:31am

    Daisy stormed it. Both she and Layla are so good on the media – give them more to do!

  • Barry Lofty 1st May '21 - 11:41am

    I must say, really impressed with Daisy Cooper lets hear more from her.

  • John Marriott 1st May '21 - 11:58am

    I didn’t watch Question Time, however, Ms Cooper certainly hit the spot. Clearly ‘flower power’ is alive and well. I did notice that the Tory on the panel would appear to be the person that took over Alan Beith’s Berwick seat and is a strong Brexiteer.

    Regarding the Grenfell Tower controversy, I reckon that this, together will the Post Office computer scandal, are the two clearest examples of injustice to occur in this country over the past decade. They certainly put that posh wallpaper in its place!

  • tim rogers 1st May '21 - 12:50pm

    Impressive. I had not really heard her speak long enough until now but I thought her to be concise articulate and loud enough to be heard. With Layla as well we have two potential hard hitters. SirEd needs to learn from them fast.

  • expats 1st May '21 - 1:35pm

    The Conservative MP (Anne-Marie Trevelyan) , clearly following instructions ‘from above’, tried to pull everthing back to ‘Johnson’s vaccination wonder’..

    Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth made some good points but his voice sends me to sleep..

    Danny Sriskandarajah was ok but the Telegraph’s Tim Stanley seemed to inhabit another planet…

    Daisy Cooper was ‘head and shoulders’ above the rest and really impressive on all fronts…

  • John Littler 1st May '21 - 2:13pm

    Daisy will have a lot of ground to make up. The BBC appear to have a policy of treating the LibDems as a Fringe Party now with about equal coverage to the Greens and less than the DUP. It could be because their head is now a major Tory donor. It is a scandal.

    If the BBC alienate the likes of me, a LibDem wember and long believer in it, where will they draw their audience. Certainly not from the thousands of right wing nut jobs who’s somehow consider it too left wing, despite almost every past and present political presenter being a Tory supporter.

