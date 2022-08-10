The Voice

Davey: A cosy meeting with energy companies isn’t enough

By | Wed 10th August 2022 - 4:30 pm

 

Ed Davey has warned that tomorrow’s meeting between government ministers and energy companies risks becoming “a pointless talking shop” unless a tougher windfall tax is confirmed.

He demanded that the Business Secretary and Chancellor impose a tougher windfall tax on energy companies to fund the scrapping of October’s energy price rise. He wants the rate raised from 25% to 30% and its scope increased to include profits since October 2021.

He thinks this could raise around £20 billion, four times more than the government’s weaker levy is currently expected to generate.

Ed said:

“There is no time to waste in putting in place a tougher windfall tax, so we can raise extra cash and cancel October’s energy price rise.

“The Conservative government’s windfall tax has been far too soft on the energy bosses who are making eye-watering profits from this crisis whilst the British public suffer.

“This meeting cannot afford to be another pointless talking shop. Families and pensioners worrying about how to pay the bills this winter need a clear plan now.”

