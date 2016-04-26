David Steel on Northern Ireland abortion law

We’ve just caught up with an interview with David Steel on the BBC Northern Ireland political show The View. (The interview starts 17:58 minutes in)

David was responsible for introducing the Abortion Act in 1967, which made abortion legal up to 28 weeks, later reduced to 24 weeks. But the law was never extended to Northern Ireland where the Offences Against the Person Act of 1861 still applies. Under that law a woman who procures her own abortion is guilty of a felony and can be given a prison sentence of life, or for up to two years ‘with or without hard labour, and with or without solitary confinement’. Current regulations permit termination only if the woman’s life is at risk or if continuing the pregnancy would put her long-term health at risk.

David says:

I think they’ve got to face up to the fact that the law in Northern Ireland is simply ridiculous – 1861 – and it is time they came up at least to 1967, if not 2016.

It was not so long ago that many of us expressed shock at Donald Trump’s assertion that women should be punished for having an abortion. We all sobered up when we heard that was exactly what had happened here, now, and within the United Kingdom. In Belfast Crown Court a 21 year old woman was given a suspended jail sentence (and with it a criminal record) for taking abortion drugs she had bought online. Unlike many of her contemporaries she could not afford to travel to England for a legal abortion.

Last year a High Court ruling said that Northern Ireland’s ban on abortion breaches human rights.

David concludes: