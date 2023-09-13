Drop the oath to the Crown – put the people first

At the beginning of September, Sarah Dyke, the recently elected Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Somerton and Frome, began her work as an MP. Before she could take to the green benches of the House of Commons, she was required to be sworn in. Lib Dem social media channels showed a video of Sarah taking this oath. The ceremony is bland and matter of fact, what was of greater interest were the comments expressing outrage at the proceedings. Party supporters, activists, and voyeurs of the event on Instagram showed particular distain for the words of the swearing in.

Every Member of Parliament must make one of the following declarations. The first is known as the oath and the other the affirmation. Which is chosen is a decision for the newly elected MP:

I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs, and successors, according to law. So help me God.

Or,

I do solemnly, sincerely, and truly declare and affirm, that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law.

The confusion and hostility on social media over these words of allegiance to a King and his family where clear. “Politics needs modernising, what does the King have to do with anything?” “Not one mention of the people” and, “Does that mean republicans can’t be MPs?” All reasonable statements and questions.

Oaths of allegiance to the Crown are required by members of both Houses of Parliament. MPs cannot take their seats, speak in debates, vote, or receive a salary until taking the oath. They can be fined £500 and have their seat declared vacant “as if they were dead” should they attempt to do so. Because there are no routes to taking a seat in the Houses of Parliament without declaring a devotion to the Crown, the seven republican Sinn Féin members and their Northern Irish electorate are denied a voice in this “United Kingdom’s” national parliament.

From the Promissory Act 1868 and the Oaths Act 1978, there is an allowance for the oath to be said in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, and Cornish. A welcome acceptance of the nations which make up the UK. But the ghost of imperial Britain does not let the national partners in the union get above their station. Before any elected member from the nations of Wales, Scotland or Cornwall are allowed to speak their own tongue, the oath must first be said in English. There is no provision for the use of Irish Gaelic at all.

Those of a conservative mindset claim that the oath of allegiance to the Crown is akin to a declaration of loyalty to the state. This argument does not wash. An inclusive swearing in ceremony – one in which the state is at the centre – would use words which allow all parts of UK society to believe that Westminster represents them, or that it could. Traditionalists may also add that the state is embodied in the Crown, in the monarch. That is a position which alienates those who are the future of the UK – under 40% of 18-24-year-olds think that Britain should continue to have a monarchy.

The retention of the Parliamentary oath to the Crown is already being challenged in King Charles’ distant realms. Jamaica is moving rapidly towards a referendum in 2024 that would remove King Charles as the nation’s head of state. Australia, Papua New Guinea and the Bahamas have signalled support for becoming independent from Britain. In December 2022, Québec’s government passed legislation to end elected members of its parliament required oath to King Charles.

In cleansing itself of the oath to the Crown, the House of Commons has an opportunity. Focusing a future declaration of allegiance on the people, protecting the unique environment and landscapes of the British Isles and in defending the rights of generations yet to come. That would signal to every incoming Member of Parliament just why they are there and for whom they truly work.

* Simon Hobson is a former Winchester constituency organiser, an approved Parliamentary candidate and a director of Yes Cymru - the cross-party movement for an independent Wales.