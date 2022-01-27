Ed Davey on Holocaust Memorial Day

Today is Holocaust Memorial Day.
#HolocaustMemorialDay is an opportunity to pause, reflect and remember. We must never forgot the stories of those persecuted or murdered in the Holocaust.
We must learn from this dark time in our history and continue to fight against anti-Semitism and hatred. #HMD2022 pic.twitter.com/6G1YnYPpO2
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 27, 2022
And from HQ:
Today on #HolocaustMemorialDay we remember those murdered during the Holocaust and other genocides.
We must learn from the past to create a better future.
We must stand firm against hatred and discrimination wherever we find it.#HMD2022 pic.twitter.com/9QNFMdIBzF
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 27, 2022