European Elections 2019: the results…

Exciting, isn’t it? The anticipation of election results where we’re almost bound to improve on last time. And with the wind in our sails. Now, I’ve been around long enough to expect disappointment, but let’s see, shall we?
23.41 So, we have seven seats so far, four women, three men, two BAME. It’s going to be a very different Liberal Democrat Group in the European Parliament from the pre-2014 years…
23.38 Results coming in thick and fast now, as Yorkshire and the Humber has declared…
Yorkshire & Humber, vote share:
Brex: 36.5% (+36.5)
Lab: 16.3% (-13.0)
LDem: 15.5% (+9.2)
Grn: 13.0% (+5.1)
Con: 7.2% (-12.0)
UKIP: 4.4% (-26.7)
York: 3.9% (+2.4)
ChUK: 2.3% (+2.3)
Congratulations to Shaffaq Mohammed, who has got in fairly comfortably.
23.31 And another pick-up in the West Midlands, where my colleague from Federal International Relations Committee, Phil Bennion, has been successful, having lost his seat in 2014.
West Midlands, vote share:
Brex: 37.7% (+37.7)
Lab: 16.9% (-9.8)
LDem: 16.3% (+10.7)
Grn: 10.7% (+5.4)
Con: 10.0% (-14.3)
UKIP: 5.0% (-26.5)
ChUK: 3.4% (+3.4)
Three Brexit, one each for Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the Conservatives.
23.29 Wales is confirmed, I’m afraid, where we’ve come fourth, but not close enough to take the fourth seat from the Brexit Party. Commiserations to Sam Bennett, having achieved our best ever European result in Wales.
Wales result #EUelections2019 https://t.co/Ri4RkU4K52
Two Brexit, one Plaid, one Labour here. Again, no Conservative though…
23.26 More local results. We’ve topped the poll in Warwick, and Stockport and there’s been a huge win in St Albans. Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire have both seen big wins, we’ve won Lewisham too.
23.22 Word is reaching me that we’ve fallen short in Wales. Now, we’ve never won a Welsh seat, and you wouldn’t have given the prospect much thought a month ago, but based on what’s happened so far…
23.15 Here’s the full result from London…
#London goes @Liberal Democrats pic.twitter.com/Ffgzva14A6
23.04 London has declared… and we’ve topped the polls! We’ve won in the places you might expect, but Barnet? Westminster? Kensington & Chelsea? Merton? A fantastic effort by London Liberal Democrats reaps the rewards of three MEPs, Irina von Wiese, Dinesh Dhamija and Luisa Porritt. Two Labour, two Brexit Party and one Green. No Conservatives…
Well done, everyone!
22.56 And now, my own region, East of England…
East of England, vote share:
Brex: 37.8% (+37.8)
LDem: 22.6% (+15.7)
Grn: 12.7% (+4.2)
Con: 10.2% (-18.2)
Lab: 8.7% (-8.6)
ChUK: 3.7% (+3.7)
UKIP: 3.4% (-31.1)
I make that three Brexit, two Lib Dems, one Green and one Conservative… The first two gains of the night for the Liberal Democrats! Congratulations to Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha!
22.48 Lots of talk that Change UK cost us the third seat in the North East. Here’s the more detailed result…
North East England is first UK region to declare:
Brexit Party 39% 2 seats (+1)
Labour 19% (-17%) 1 seat (-1)
Lib Dems 17% (+11%)
Greens 8% (+3%)
Conservatives 7% (-11%)
UKIP 6% (-23%)
Change UK 4%
Brutal.
Maybe they cost us a seat, maybe not. Would more than half of their votes have gone to us? Bear in mind that we would have had to overtaken Labour, or got to 19.5% to have gained the third seat…
22.34 Rather better news for our candidates in the South West, as Gibraltar has declared…
#Gibraltar results Lib Dems 7220
Brexit Party 746
Green Party 467
Labour 411
Conservative 256
UKIP 84
Change UK The Independent Group 77
81% vote for Remain Parties 🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺
And I thought that we’d done well there last time. I make that 80% for the Liberal Democrats there.
22.32 The first disappointment, I’m afraid, with Fiona Hall missing out in the North East, where two Brexit Party and one Labour candidate have been successful.
22.23 The first results are imminent – North East is expected to declare shortly – but the reports so far are… well, pretty amazing…
Recap on some of the election count gear from earlier: Lib Dems stormed both Camden constituencies, looks like they’ve won in every ward apart from Kilburn, Somers Town and Regent’s Park.
— Richard Osley (@RichardOsley) May 26, 2019
So, it's gone 10pm so I hope it's okay now to say that in Guildford the Lib Dems topped the poll. Brexit party look to have come a modest second followed by Greens, Tories, Change UK and Labour in that order.
Yes that's right. Labour are being beaten by Change UK in Guildford.
— Cllr George Potter 🔶 (@georgewpotter) May 26, 2019
Newcastle upon Tyne (North East) result:
Brex: 27.2% (+27.2)
Lab: 24.6% (-14.0)
LDem: 23.9% (+13.4)
Grn: 9.8% (+1.8)
Con: 5.4% (-8.3)
UKIP: 5.0% (-18.5)
Southend (East of England) result:
Brex: 42.1% (+42.1)
LDem: 18.9% (+12.8)
Grn: 12.2% (+4.3)
Lab: 9.9% (-5.7)
Con: 9.0% (-17.8)
UKIP: 3.7% (-33.4)
North East Result – Labour gets 3rd seat 15k more votes that LDs but Change UK got 25K votes
The Change UK Party prevented LDs getting that 3rd seat in the North East.
Let us not think kindly of them, tonight. They are a shower. Stopping LDs winning seats.
Heidi Allen reported as calling for a merger with Lib Dems.
The North East result points a how the LIb Dem vote is reshaping. In that in 2009 the party polled 17.6% on a national share of c.13%.
Now looking at a national share of c.19-20 there is about the same vote share in the NE as 10 years ago.
But then reports of big gains in London etc.
Well, we have a big membership drive at the moment. Change UK members are more than welcome to trade in and join our party. I don’t think they have enough on offer to make a merger meaningful.
Eastern:
The 7th seat goes to Tories with 163K votes
Lib Dems 3rd MEP candidate having 120k
Chane UK 58,274
So you can see again that voting Change UK instead of LD cost Lib Dems their 3rd seat – cost a remain seat.
When all the dust settles, on the assumption that what we had in the U.K. was really a watered down referendum on EU membership, we should forget about the MEPs elected and concentrate on the percentage of votes cast. I think we can assume that most of the votes for the Lib Dems, Green and Change UK, as well as parties like Plaid, SNP and the Alliance Party support Remain. Compare that combined percentage with the votes for the Brexit Party and UKIP and see what the difference us.
At this stage I haven’t included the Tory and Labour votes, although there must be a fair number for Remain even there. If you can find a way of working out on which side their votes fell it would be interesting whether Leave or Remain actually ‘won’ on what was, compared with the 2016 Referendum, a much lower turnout.
@John Marriott “on the assumption that what we had in the U.K. was really a watered down referendum on EU membership, we should forget about the MEPs elected and concentrate on the percentage of votes cast”
And the turnout which suggests that despite all of the soul searching since 2016 the prevalent attitude in the UK is neither Remain nor Exit, but more of a don’t know / don’t care!
Bill le Breton
I don’t think you understand how d’Hondt works, Bill.
Lib Dems got about 360,000 and Tories 163,000. To get a third seat before the Tories got their first seat, Lib Dems would have needed to get three times as many votes, i.e. about 489,000 – so Change UK’s 58,000 (even if they would all have gone otherwise to the Lib Dems, which of course they wouldn’t) wouldn’t have made any difference.
In Wales, Labour get ther 4th seat with 127k to our 113k … with 24,332 wasted ChangeUK votes that would have given us the 4th seat not Labour!
It goes on
Back in 1983, Bill, did you take the view that it was all the fault of the SDP/Alliance that the Tories won the election?