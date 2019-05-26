European Elections 2019: the results…

Exciting, isn’t it? The anticipation of election results where we’re almost bound to improve on last time. And with the wind in our sails. Now, I’ve been around long enough to expect disappointment, but let’s see, shall we?

23.41 So, we have seven seats so far, four women, three men, two BAME. It’s going to be a very different Liberal Democrat Group in the European Parliament from the pre-2014 years…

23.38 Results coming in thick and fast now, as Yorkshire and the Humber has declared…

Yorkshire & Humber, vote share: Brex: 36.5% (+36.5)

Lab: 16.3% (-13.0)

LDem: 15.5% (+9.2)

Grn: 13.0% (+5.1)

Con: 7.2% (-12.0)

UKIP: 4.4% (-26.7)

York: 3.9% (+2.4)

ChUK: 2.3% (+2.3) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

Congratulations to Shaffaq Mohammed, who has got in fairly comfortably.

23.31 And another pick-up in the West Midlands, where my colleague from Federal International Relations Committee, Phil Bennion, has been successful, having lost his seat in 2014.

West Midlands, vote share: Brex: 37.7% (+37.7)

Lab: 16.9% (-9.8)

LDem: 16.3% (+10.7)

Grn: 10.7% (+5.4)

Con: 10.0% (-14.3)

UKIP: 5.0% (-26.5)

ChUK: 3.4% (+3.4) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

Three Brexit, one each for Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and the Conservatives.

23.29 Wales is confirmed, I’m afraid, where we’ve come fourth, but not close enough to take the fourth seat from the Brexit Party. Commiserations to Sam Bennett, having achieved our best ever European result in Wales.

Two Brexit, one Plaid, one Labour here. Again, no Conservative though…

23.26 More local results. We’ve topped the poll in Warwick, and Stockport and there’s been a huge win in St Albans. Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire have both seen big wins, we’ve won Lewisham too.

23.22 Word is reaching me that we’ve fallen short in Wales. Now, we’ve never won a Welsh seat, and you wouldn’t have given the prospect much thought a month ago, but based on what’s happened so far…

23.15 Here’s the full result from London…

23.04 London has declared… and we’ve topped the polls! We’ve won in the places you might expect, but Barnet? Westminster? Kensington & Chelsea? Merton? A fantastic effort by London Liberal Democrats reaps the rewards of three MEPs, Irina von Wiese, Dinesh Dhamija and Luisa Porritt. Two Labour, two Brexit Party and one Green. No Conservatives…

Well done, everyone!

22.56 And now, my own region, East of England…

East of England, vote share: Brex: 37.8% (+37.8)

LDem: 22.6% (+15.7)

Grn: 12.7% (+4.2)

Con: 10.2% (-18.2)

Lab: 8.7% (-8.6)

ChUK: 3.7% (+3.7)

UKIP: 3.4% (-31.1) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019

I make that three Brexit, two Lib Dems, one Green and one Conservative… The first two gains of the night for the Liberal Democrats! Congratulations to Barbara Gibson and Lucy Nethsingha!

22.48 Lots of talk that Change UK cost us the third seat in the North East. Here’s the more detailed result…

North East England is first UK region to declare: Brexit Party 39% 2 seats (+1)

Labour 19% (-17%) 1 seat (-1)

Lib Dems 17% (+11%)

Greens 8% (+3%)

Conservatives 7% (-11%)

UKIP 6% (-23%)

Change UK 4% Brutal. — APCOBrussels Insider (@APCOBXLInsider) May 26, 2019

Maybe they cost us a seat, maybe not. Would more than half of their votes have gone to us? Bear in mind that we would have had to overtaken Labour, or got to 19.5% to have gained the third seat…

22.34 Rather better news for our candidates in the South West, as Gibraltar has declared…

#Gibraltar results Lib Dems 7220

Brexit Party 746

Green Party 467

Labour 411

Conservative 256

UKIP 84

Change UK The Independent Group 77

81% vote for Remain Parties 🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺🇬🇮🇪🇺 — Jane Webber #FBPE #FAB #Stay 🇬🇮🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@jane_webber) May 26, 2019

And I thought that we’d done well there last time. I make that 80% for the Liberal Democrats there.

22.32 The first disappointment, I’m afraid, with Fiona Hall missing out in the North East, where two Brexit Party and one Labour candidate have been successful.

22.23 The first results are imminent – North East is expected to declare shortly – but the reports so far are… well, pretty amazing…

Recap on some of the election count gear from earlier: Lib Dems stormed both Camden constituencies, looks like they’ve won in every ward apart from Kilburn, Somers Town and Regent’s Park. — Richard Osley (@RichardOsley) May 26, 2019

So, it's gone 10pm so I hope it's okay now to say that in Guildford the Lib Dems topped the poll. Brexit party look to have come a modest second followed by Greens, Tories, Change UK and Labour in that order. Yes that's right. Labour are being beaten by Change UK in Guildford. — Cllr George Potter 🔶 (@georgewpotter) May 26, 2019

Newcastle upon Tyne (North East) result: Brex: 27.2% (+27.2)

Lab: 24.6% (-14.0)

LDem: 23.9% (+13.4)

Grn: 9.8% (+1.8)

Con: 5.4% (-8.3)

UKIP: 5.0% (-18.5) — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 26, 2019