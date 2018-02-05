From our Lords correspondent: the Bill cometh, but will the building fall down before it can be passed?

And so, the EU Withdrawal Bill came to be debated in the Lords over two days. One hundred and eighty-seven speakers, all heard courteously enough but, at the end of it, it was just the hors d’oeuvres before the real work on the Bill begins.

It seemed to be broadly accepted accepted across the Chamber that the House of Lords does not see its role as stopping Brexit – the lack of an electoral mandate hangs heavy on all corners – and as Dick Newby put it, opening for the Liberal Democrats;

I should make it clear that we on these Benches have no intention of derailing it or unnecessarily spinning out debate. As with any other legislation, we will seek to scrutinise it carefully and, where we feel it necessary, seek to amend it.

As for Baroness Smith of Basildon, Leader of the Opposition, there was little obvious intention to oppose Brexit from her benches. In reference to the Adonis amendment, seeking a referendum on the final deal;

Although a further referendum is not something I am attracted to at this stage, for a number of reasons, I really do not think that this is an appropriate amendment on Second Reading or that it fits into this Bill, given the nature of the issues before us. Should he put it to a vote tomorrow, I do not intend to vote.

In truth, we are little the wiser for the debate in absolute terms, although a series of issues that need resolution, many of which are currently sitting in the “too difficult” tray, were given a decent airing. But do read the debate in Hansard, as it does cover so much ground.

Wednesday also saw the “not goodbye so much as au revoir” resignation of Lord Bates, brought about by his failure to attend the House to answer an Oral Question. He was subsequently persuaded to stay on, but it is interesting that discourtesy is deemed grounds to resign in the Lords, whereas lying to Parliament is merely a game in the Commons…

And, on a final note, a Statement was made to the House on Capita, following its financial statement last week, announcing something of a black hole in its finances. Responding from the Liberal Democrat benches, Susan Kramer rather sensibly pointed out;

My Lords, I hope that the Government will understand that they now have a very strong warning sign from both the Carillion and Capita events that they have been concentrating their outsourcing on far too small a group of companies, but also companies that, partly through their concentration, are too complex not just to manage, but to audit, or for the analysts or the credit rating agencies to get a grip on them. Will the Government strengthen the assessment capability for central and local government, and other parts of the public sector, so that they can comprehend the risk far more accurately at the prequalification stage, when contracts are to be let, and during the period of supervision? Picking up on diversification, which is certainly crucial to small entities, does he understand that diversification in and of itself is necessary to break the systemic risk that comes with over-concentration?

This week, probably the most noteworthy debate will be on the restoration and renewal of the Palace of Westminster, following last week’s slightly surprising Commons vote in favour of evacuating the building completely to allow refurbishment to take place, albeit not until 2025. For some Peers, that will mean leaving, never to return, but the building is unsafe and work must be done if it is to survive. There are currently forty-one speakers on the list, seven of whom are Liberal Democrats.

There are four Oral Questions from Liberal Democrats;

Ensuring those facing removal from the UK have access to adequate legal advice – Roger Roberts (Monday)

Ensuring that children and young people are not being indoctrinated in schools – Mike Storey (Tuesday)

Size of the prison population and conditions within prisons – John Lee (Thursday), and;

Representations to the governments of the Gulf States regarding human rights abuses – Paul Scriven (Thursday)

As for legislation, it’s a light week, with just the Second Reading of the Nuclear Safeguards Bill and the Third Reading of the Asset Freezing (Compensation) Bill to occupy their Lordships.

Finally, the House rises on Thursday, not to return until 20 February, which makes next week’s report a bit easier to write, I guess…

