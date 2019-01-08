Caron Lindsay

Government defeat! Cross Party amendment requiring MPs to consent to no deal preparations passes

By | Tue 8th January 2019 - 7:21 pm

Yvette Cooper’s cross-party amendment which ensures that the Government would have to get the explicit consent of Parliament for no deal expenditure passed in Parliament tonight. This amendment was signed by Lib Dem, SNP, Plaid Cymru and Green MPs.

I always like that moment in the Commons when the tellers line up in front of the Speaker. Those on the right are on the winning side. And if it’s the opposition MPs, you know that the Government has been defeated.

The margin was just 7 votes. 303-296.

There’s a bit of a  health warning with this, though. This doesn’t indicate how the vote on the draft withdrawal deal will go. The Tory Brexiteers would have voted with the Government and they oppose the deal. People like Nicky Morgan voted with the opposition and she will be supporting the deal. And, of course, you’ll have Labour Brexiteers voting with the Government.

If it has use, it’s about building relationships and trust across parties, amongst individual MPs which may help later.

Tom Brake said the Government must now rule out no deal:

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • marcstevens 8th Jan '19 - 7:53pm

    The Lib Dems in concert with the Greens, SNP, Plaid and elements of Labour are now forming an effective opposition to the government getting its own way on a no deal outcome. Let’s hope this working partnership continues and into the next General Election.

  • Chris Bertram 8th Jan '19 - 8:24pm

    I note with satisfaction that all our 11 MPs voted for this amendment, as did Stephen Lloyd, who I trust will not be long out of Lib Dem colours.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarmarcstevens 8th Jan - 8:55pm
    Maybe it could be the next port of call for the failed Orange Bookers, the vacuous not right not left but extreme centre brigade and...
  • User AvatarJennie 8th Jan - 8:42pm
    Vaguely wondering if this is what the supporters scheme and all the associated guff was softening us up for, and it's Vince that's told them...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jan - 8:38pm
    @JoeB, I'm not quite sure what point you are trying to make but according to the figures I've looked up Singapore now runs a 18.8%...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 8th Jan - 8:38pm
    Generally I don't think EU funds should be being used for member states' healthcare systems. I guess with the exception of a Research & Development...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 8th Jan - 8:25pm
    I don't agree with that analysis. Of the Lib Dem MPs that were elected in 2010 a high percentage were in seats where Labour finished...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 8th Jan - 8:24pm
    I note with satisfaction that all our 11 MPs voted for this amendment, as did Stephen Lloyd, who I trust will not be long out...