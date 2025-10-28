Rebecca Jones

Have we forgotten what we stand for?

By | Tue 28th October 2025 - 4:00 pm

I joined the Liberal Democrats six years ago. I was 16, I’d just finished my GCSEs and I wanted to make a difference. I believe in Liberalism, and the party’s preamble spoke to me. After all, who wouldn’t want a free, fair and open society? Well, as it would seem, quite a lot of people.

But nevertheless, I campaigned in elections during 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 3 times in 2024 and again in 2025 and I’ll continue in 2026 for my local election campaign. We lost most of those elections. All 5 of the ones I stood in we lost, which wasn’t too surprising. Throughout all of this I kept going not because I thought it was the best way to spend my Saturdays. Nor for my step counter. Nor because I wanted fame and fortune.

I did it because I am a Liberal, and I want to see Liberals elected. It’s the same reason why, despite being asked 5 times, I haven’t defected to the Green party. They aren’t liberal, and I am. But sadly, this year has really tested my patience and made me question just how much the party shares my Liberal values.

As I’m sure we all know by now, in April of this year the UK supreme court ripped up 15 years of precedent to change the way we interpret the Equality Act. It was a shocking decision that has put equality and human rights back 30 years. This to me sounded like something the Liberal Democrats should be leading on. Pledging to change the law and clarify what the supreme court muddled. Yet, I saw my own party leader welcoming a decision that stripped me of my dignity and my rights. That’s an incredibly distressing and demotivating thing to hear.

Nevertheless, I assumed it was a mix up of Comms and soon met with our party spokespeople to ask what happened and what the party is doing to ensure this doesn’t stand. I thought these meetings were productive, and yet since April at every opportunity Ed has dropped the ball when it comes to trans rights. At a time where we needed a leader, Ed just hasn’t delivered. It’s a stain on our party that has historically led on LGBTQ+ equality to now abandon those principles. We should be better than this, and we should be leading the UK’s conversation. Not abandoning our principles for fear of upsetting the media, or those with deep pockets that don’t share our values.

Then, we have the most recent disgraceful capitulation. The party changed its quotas against the will of conference. It could have suspended them, the Scottish Greens did this with no issues. We should have too, but the leadership still made the active choice to choose the option opposed to people’s dignity, equality and privacy.

If we refuse to stand up for our Liberal values, how can we call ourselves Liberal? And if we override the democratic decisions of conference, how can we call ourselves Democrats? And if even we can’t stand up for what we believe in, how can we expect voters to trust us?

* Rebecca Jones is a Lib Dem Women exec member, 2026 local elections candidate in Islington and the outgoing Young Liberals Accessibility, Diversity and Inclusion officer.

One Comment

  • Jennie 28th Oct '25 - 4:14pm

    🫂

    I fully agree with your stance here, Rebecca, and your conclusion is spot on.

