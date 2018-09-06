Have you seen the new-look party website?

The Lib Dems website has had a bit of a makeover to update it with he new “Demand Better” strapline. I was quite surprised by these clever cookies…
The for Caron bit changes to all sorts of things – for schools, for the world, than climate change, for Scotland, for Wales, from the economy.
A revamped policy section sets out what “better” actually looks like.
Go and have a look around and share with all your friends. And see if you can spot yourself in the video bit at the top.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I haven’t looked at all of it and will do so later, but what I have seen is a great improvement. It is vibrant and energising.
No doubt there will be some who disagree with me !
This is all very well but there’s now no way of logging in to the website or accessing the members section.
@George Potter There’s a link right at the bottom, in the black section, called “Secure Login“. Does that not work? (I can’t check as I don’t have my login details at work)
(I agree it needs to be more obvious. Perhaps in the “More” drop-down?)
Sorry but the first impression is awful. A home page comprising a series of fast changing (almost migraine inducing) video clips complete with near sickness inducing wobbly camerawork, many with people speaking, but no sound (yes I have got sound switched on), and a a significant portion of which is covered by a stark “Sign Up for e-mails” box that you can’t close.
A Join the Lib Dems page that once you are in offers no way out – A sign of the times?
Exactly the same for the Donate page.
And a More Tab which has as a subsidiary background the page you were on before – which provides a very odd and disconcerting effect when coming from the Home Page that has so many jumps and movement in it.
Plus what George says.
Who was involved in trialling this and what did they say?
and following Daniel’s point, a very unusual long home page which you have to scroll down 9 pages to find all the other stuff it doesn’t tell you is hidden there.
Has no-one heard of the three clicks rule? It may not be perfect gospel fact, but it is something to aim for, and 9 scroll downs is just ridiculous.
Astonishing.
George – there are three links in the footer nav, a link in the get_involved section and a link on the sidebar on 2 column pages. If you’re also cookie logged and a member in the join sections are replaced with links to it.
You can also go to http://www.libdems.org.uk/members, http://www.libdems.org.uk/login or http://www.libdems.org.uk/secure_login
Looks great! Much better than the old site. Agree the member’s login needs to be more prominent though, possibly a first-class button on the menu.
Well done, a great improvement, now easy to access those areas where we are demanding better.
I agree with the comment on the silent video obscured by the invitation to contact/donate, this does not work.
Invitations should come after the user has seen the areas where we demand a Better Britain.
A better link to the members area would help.
Add to this an emergency motion or an amendment at conference to work on turning the Institute for Public Policy Research, into policy and a prominent non Lib Dem speaker on the Monday, and we might start to see some movement in the right direction.
The section on Universal Credit is skin deep – yet it manages to gloss over things…… it’s no good just blaming UC on the Tories – the Lib Dems voted for it.
Nothing about the widening gap between the super rich and the poor.
@David Raw
Which is why we MUST follow this up at conference with a backing the IPPR report, which will lead to policies tackling this gap. OK the Daily Mail and the super rich will not like it, but they never vote for us.
We must not let this golden opportunity slip through our hands