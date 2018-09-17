The Independent View: time to support the UN nuclear ban treaty

Less than a year ago, the United Nations’ nuclear weapons ban treaty opened for signature. States from across the world are stepping forward to sign up to prohibit nuclear weapons – over 60 on current count. This is a giant step forward on the road towards global abolition. The treaty follows decades of grassroots campaigning across the world – CND has been calling for a global ban on nuclear weapons since its founding in 1958 and we are delighted at the development.

Over one hundred countries are likely to sign the treaty, but will Britain make the most of this crucial opportunity for peace? At the moment – under the Conservative government – things are not looking too positive.

When the ban treaty was negotiated, the government boycotted the process, despite claiming that it plays a full and active role in the UN’s disarmament discussions. As the first round of talks got underway the UK Ambassador chose to stand shoulder to shoulder with the US Ambassador as she denounced the efforts to bring about a nuclear free world.

Successive UK governments have stated their support for multilateral nuclear disarmament, but they have failed to take action to match the rhetoric.

The Liberal Democrats are in a prime position to build the political consensus here in Britain in support of the nuclear ban. The nuclear ban should and can win the support of all the major political parties, but the Lib Dems can lead the way at a time of increasing tensions between the major powers. In recent months we have heard the announcement of new ‘usable’ nuclear weapons, which increase the possibility of nuclear warfare. Diplomatic efforts, such as the nuclear ban, are the only way out of a new arms race.

During the Lib Dem annual conference it is vital that the question of nuclear weapons and Britain’s possession of them, remains on the political agenda. There are many in the Liberal Democrats who want Britain to play a fairer and more just role in the world, not the neo-colonial, US poodle role that we are currently playing. Lib Dems can call for Britain to break out of the nuclear club, and join the overwhelming majority of states which demand global nuclear disarmament.

When you have this debate in public meetings or on street stalls, some people will say that getting rid of Trident, Britain’s nuclear weapons system, won’t solve the problem of nuclear weapons elsewhere in the world. Yes: it’s true that Trident is a relatively small part of a massive global problem that needs to be dealt with. But that’s where the UN’s nuclear ban treaty comes in. For many years we have argued that nuclear weapons must be banned in the same way that chemical and biological weapons have been banned – or more recently cluster munitions and landmines have been outlawed. This new treaty fits the bill. In short, it’s a comprehensive ban on nuclear weapons, prohibiting their use, stockpiling, testing, production, manufacture, stationing and installation. Importantly it also bans assisting with prohibited acts, such as the United States leasing the Trident missiles to the UK to carry nuclear warheads.

States are encouraged to join the treaty as soon as possible, but there are provisions for joining at a later stage. The treaty makes it possible for Britain to sign up while submitting plans for eventual disarmament and this is what Libs Dems should be preparing for. The Conservative government’s insistence that Britain will never sign has to be vigorously rejected. Let’s see the Lib Dems breaking the Tory policy and developing its own plan for disarmament, responding to Britain’s genuine security needs, shaping its new role in the world, within the framework of the United Nations global nuclear ban treaty.

* Baroness Sue Miller and members of the Liberal Democrats will discuss the UN nuclear ban treaty at a fringe event on Monday 17th during the party’s autumn conference.

* Dr. Kate Hudson is General Secretary of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) and a leading anti-nuclear and anti-war campaigner.