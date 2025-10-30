Joint statement from Josh Babarinde and Prue Bray on diversity quotas

Presidential candidates Prue Bray and Josh Babarinde have issued a joint statement on the changes to diversity quotas which we are reproducing in full below.

Both of us are deeply concerned by the impact of the changes to diversity quotas for the Liberal Democrats internal Federal Elections that was made on 27th October, the day before voting opened.

We have spoken with countless members who are similarly outraged at the unacceptable consequences of this decision on the dignity of trans and non-binary members of the Liberal Democrats.

Together, as Presidential candidates, we have been urgently working with party colleagues to help find a way forward – within the law and within the constitution – while recognising that options are limited and the road ahead is long.

To move forward, it is essential firstly that the legal basis on which the decision was made was clear and that the art of the legally and constitutionally possible and impossible is also clarified.

Having made this representation on behalf of members, we are able to report that the party has agreed to our request to facilitate a meeting between the King’s Counsel who issued the legal advice in question, and 1 representative of each of the AOs represented on the Federal People and Development Committee (Lib Dem Women, LGBT+ Liberal Democrats, the Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality, the Lib Dem Disability Association, the Young Liberals).

The party is liaising with the KC to confirm a date for this meeting. The party is pushing for this meeting to happen next week.

We have had discussions with the Chairs of the AOs on the FPDC, who have welcomed this step and look forward to engaging constructively with the meeting the party is working to facilitate.

Our party has a long-standing commitment to protect the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community, which members reaffirmed at Spring Conference this year via the ‘Free to be Who You Are’ motion that we were both proud to support.

We continue to stand united in our determination to uphold the rights of trans and non-binary people, both within the party and across society as a whole.