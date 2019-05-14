The Voice

Layla: I’m not standing for leader this time

By | Tue 14th May 2019 - 11:56 am

A statement this morning from Layla Moran:

I am very grateful to the large number of constituents, supporters, party members and elected representatives who have encouraged me to throw my hat into the ring in the forthcoming Liberal Democrat Leadership contest.

As a relatively new MP, however, my first priority has to be to serve my constituents to the best of my ability.

I hope they consider that I am doing a good job so far, but I do not believe that I would be able to continue to do so to the standard they have the right to expect if I took on the busy role of Party Leader as well.

For this reason, I wrote to local party members last week to let them know that I would not be standing for the Leadership this time.

We would be very surprised if any candidate made their intentions known before the European Election on May 23rd. However, we would be very surprised if Ed Davey and Jo Swinson did not put themselves forward.

  • Michael BG 14th May '19 - 12:10pm

    I am very pleased to read this announcement even though I want a leader who was not involved in the Coalition government. Perhaps I am mistaken in thinking this is a necessary pre-requisite to our recovery as we are having a large upturn in support with a leader who was a leading member of the Coalition government.

  • crewegwyn 14th May '19 - 12:17pm

    A shame, as Layla would probably have got my support as a fresh new face for the party.

    But – let us never forget – we ask a lot of our MPs and they have the right to step back where they feel it appropriate.

