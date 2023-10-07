The Voice

Layla Moran: Lib Dems condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

By | Sat 7th October 2023 - 11:51 am

We will all feel very anxious about the horrendous scenes from Israel and Palestine this morning and for what might happen as a result.

The Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran has condemned the attacks and called for an end to the violence:

I am horrified to wake up to such dreadful scenes of violence in Israel and Palestine this morning.

Last year, I met with Israelis living in villages on the Gaza border. I am mortified to learn that these places are facing terrorist attacks as we speak.

My thoughts are with those I met, and their safety, and all those others impacted by this awful violence.

Liberal Democrats fully condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This violence must cease. I am profoundly worried about the prospect for broader escalation.

 

 

