Layla Moran: Lib Dems condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

We will all feel very anxious about the horrendous scenes from Israel and Palestine this morning and for what might happen as a result.
The Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Layla Moran has condemned the attacks and called for an end to the violence:
I am horrified to wake up to such dreadful scenes of violence in Israel and Palestine this morning.
Last year, I met with Israelis living in villages on the Gaza border. I am mortified to learn that these places are facing terrorist attacks as we speak.
My thoughts are with those I met, and their safety, and all those others impacted by this awful violence.
Liberal Democrats fully condemn the terrorism of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This violence must cease. I am profoundly worried about the prospect for broader escalation.