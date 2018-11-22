Levels of homelessness a national disgrace

There is a new report out by Shelter, ‘Homelessness in Great Britain: the numbers behind the story’, which shows that homelessness is increasing across the country, with one in 52 people in London now homeless.
Large increases in homelessness have also affected areas such as the West Midlands and the north-west of the country. While it is difficult to know true numbers, the estimated total of those homeless across Great Britain is believed to be 320,000.
Liberal Democrat Housing Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse says,
It is an absolute disgrace that hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people have been left without a roof over their head. The Conservative Government’s failure to look after these people is nothing short of a dereliction of duty.
It doesn’t need to be this way. Conservative Ministers need to recognise the urgent need to build more social homes. We have been calling for 50,000 social houses to be built every year, rising to 100,000 as soon as possible. The Government also need to ensure that housing benefits are sufficient for covering rent and bring the thousands of vacant properties across the country into use.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has been working on documenting the deaths of people experiencing street homelessness. Their research has identified 400 people who died in the last year while rough sleeping In England and Wales.
Charities such as Housing Justice argue that housing is a human right, and that we need broader provision to ensure everyone has a safe place to live.
Shelter’s report analysed recent data on homelessness, links to which are here.
Don’t despair;the ‘caring’ Conservatives, in the form of Justin Tomlinson (the junior work and pensions minister), have a possible answer; the homeless could become lodgers in the homes of those in poverty (because of of the benefit cap).
When asked about the wider reasons for the benefit cap to the committee, Justin Tomlinson said it had three objectives: saving money, the “fairness test” over comparisons with working incomes and incentivising work. I note that, as the prime reason is ‘saving money’, Justin Tomlinson’s suggestion could ‘kill two birds with one stone’; a reasonable rent for the homeless (after all, it’ll be cheaper than ‘B&Bs’) and keeping the benefit cap below the poverty level.
I know it’s unfair but, every time I hear such nasty, fatuous drivel from the government, I can’t help but remember that these are the very people with whom”….we won’t find anything to bloody disagree on….”
The Guardian has a summary of the Shelter report https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/nov/22/at-least-320000-homeless-people-in-britain-says-shelter.
The problem is particularly acute in the highest rent areas.
“Newham in east London is ranked as England’s number one homelessness hotspot, with at least one in every 24 people in housing insecurity. More than 14,500 people were in temporary accommodation in the borough, and 76 were sleeping rough.
In the capital as a whole, 170,000 people – equivalent to one in 52 – have no home. Westminster had the most rough sleepers, 217, followed by Camden, with 127. In Kensington and Chelsea, the UK’s richest borough, there were over 5,000 homeless people – equivalent to one in every 29 residents.
The figures indicate how homelessness and housing insecurity is spreading beyond its traditional heartland of London into the wider south-east and Midlands, and the impact of high rents and welfare cuts ripples outwards.
Outside the capital, high homelessness rates were recorded in Birmingham, Luton, Brighton & Hove, Slough, Dartford, Milton Keynes, Harlow, Watford, Epsom, Reading, Broxbourne, Basildon, Peterborough and Coventry.
Regionally, homelessness grew fastest in the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humberside, which saw 12% increases, followed by the north-west with an 11% rise. Homelessness fell in the north-east and south-west regions of England by 8%.”
The government recently announced a lifting of borrowing caps for local authorities. We need to go further, so brownfield sites can be acquired at close to existing use values. We need a campaign for reform of the 1961 Land Compensation Act to enable the UK to meet its obligations under article 25 of the Universal Human Rights Declaration, ‘everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care’